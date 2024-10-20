Anatomy of the Male Reproductive System quiz #2 Flashcards
Anatomy of the Male Reproductive System quiz #2
How are testes and ovaries different?
Testes produce sperm and testosterone, while ovaries produce eggs and estrogen.Which of the following is the gland in a male that surrounds the urethra? A) Seminal gland B) Prostate C) Bulbourethral gland D) Testes
B) ProstateWhat part of the male urogenital tract is shared by the urinary and reproductive systems?
The urethra is shared by the urinary and reproductive systems.Which structure is the site of sperm production?
The seminiferous tubules within the testes are the site of sperm production.Which tube transports sperm from the ductus deferens to the prostatic urethra?
The ejaculatory duct transports sperm from the ductus deferens to the prostatic urethra.Which of the following is not a tube that transports spermatozoa? A) Seminiferous tubules B) Epididymis C) Vas deferens D) Prostate
D) ProstateWhich duct carries sperm from the epididymis to the ejaculatory duct?
The vas deferens carries sperm from the epididymis to the ejaculatory duct.Where in the human male does spermatogenesis occur?
Spermatogenesis occurs in the seminiferous tubules within the testes.Which statement is true about the male reproductive system? A) The testes produce eggs B) The epididymis is where sperm mature C) The vas deferens stores urine D) The urethra only carries sperm
B) The epididymis is where sperm matureWhere do the sperm mature and become able to swim?
Sperm mature and become able to swim in the epididymis.What are the three functional categories of the male genital system?
The three functional categories are the testes (sperm production), the duct system (sperm transport), and the accessory glands (semen production).Which of the following structures is not a gland that contributes to the production of semen? A) Seminal vesicles B) Prostate C) Bulbourethral glands D) Epididymis
D) EpididymisWhich gland does not secrete fluid that nourishes the sperm? A) Seminal vesicles B) Prostate C) Bulbourethral glands D) Testes
D) TestesWhich of the following male structures is homologous with the labia majora in females? A) Scrotum B) Penis C) Testes D) Urethra
A) ScrotumWhich are produced in the testes? A) Sperm and testosterone B) Seminal fluid and mucus C) Prostatic secretion and milk D) Eggs and estrogen
A) Sperm and testosteroneWhat does the fluid secreted from the prostate gland do?
The fluid from the prostate gland contributes to semen volume and helps to nourish and transport sperm.What are the two tubes in the male reproductive system?
The two main tubes are the vas deferens and the urethra.Which organ transports sperm to the urethra?
The vas deferens transports sperm to the urethra.Which is an internal male reproductive structure? A) Vas deferens B) Testicles C) Penis D) Scrotum
A) Vas deferensWhere is semen produced?
Semen is produced by the seminal vesicles, prostate gland, and bulbourethral glands.