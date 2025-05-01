Blood Supply of the Kidneys quiz #1 Flashcards

Describe the pathway of blood flow through the kidney, starting from the renal artery and ending at the renal vein.
Blood enters the kidney through the renal artery, which branches into afferent arterioles that supply blood to the glomerular capillaries (glomerulus) for filtration. Blood then exits the glomerulus via efferent arterioles. In cortical nephrons, efferent arterioles form peritubular capillaries around the renal tubules for reabsorption. In juxtamedullary nephrons, efferent arterioles form the vasa recta, which run parallel to the nephron loops and help concentrate urine. Finally, blood is collected by venules and exits the kidney through the renal vein.
What is the function of the vasa recta in juxtamedullary nephrons, and how does it differ from peritubular capillaries?
The vasa recta are straight capillaries that run parallel to the nephron loops in juxtamedullary nephrons and play a key role in forming concentrated urine. In contrast, peritubular capillaries surround the renal tubules in cortical nephrons and are mainly involved in reabsorption of water and solutes.
What is the significance of the kidneys receiving about one fourth of the total cardiac output?
The kidneys receive about one fourth of the total cardiac output to efficiently filter blood, remove waste products, and maintain fluid and electrolyte balance in the body.
Explain the roles of afferent and efferent arterioles in the nephron.
Afferent arterioles bring blood into the glomerulus for filtration, while efferent arterioles carry blood away from the glomerulus to either peritubular capillaries (in cortical nephrons) or the vasa recta (in juxtamedullary nephrons).
What is the function of afferent arterioles in the nephron?
Afferent arterioles bring blood into the glomerulus for filtration within the nephron.
How do efferent arterioles differ in their roles between cortical and juxtamedullary nephrons?
In cortical nephrons, efferent arterioles form peritubular capillaries for reabsorption, while in juxtamedullary nephrons, they form the vasa recta to help concentrate urine.
What is the primary function of the peritubular capillaries in the kidney?
Peritubular capillaries surround the renal tubules and are mainly involved in the reabsorption of water and solutes from the tubule cells.
What role do the vasa recta play in juxtamedullary nephrons?
The vasa recta run parallel to the nephron loops in juxtamedullary nephrons and are essential for forming concentrated urine.