What does the central dogma of biology describe? It describes the unidirectional flow of biochemical information from DNA to protein.

What is meant by 'unidirectional' in the context of the central dogma? It means information flows in one direction, from DNA to protein, and cannot go backwards from protein to DNA.

What are the two main steps in the central dogma? The two main steps are transcription and translation.

What happens during transcription? RNA is synthesized from DNA, using DNA as the coding template.

What type of RNA is specifically produced during transcription? Messenger RNA (mRNA) is produced during transcription.

What is the role of mRNA in the central dogma? mRNA carries the encoded messages from DNA to be used in protein synthesis during translation.