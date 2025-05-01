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What does the central dogma of biology describe? It describes the unidirectional flow of biochemical information from DNA to protein. What is meant by 'unidirectional' in the context of the central dogma? It means information flows in one direction, from DNA to protein, and cannot go backwards from protein to DNA. What are the two main steps in the central dogma? The two main steps are transcription and translation. What happens during transcription? RNA is synthesized from DNA, using DNA as the coding template. What type of RNA is specifically produced during transcription? Messenger RNA (mRNA) is produced during transcription. What is the role of mRNA in the central dogma? mRNA carries the encoded messages from DNA to be used in protein synthesis during translation. What occurs during translation? Proteins are synthesized from RNA, specifically mRNA. What is gene expression? Gene expression refers to the combined processes of transcription and translation, resulting in the production of a gene's final product, usually a protein. What is DNA replication? DNA replication is the process of using DNA as a template to create more DNA. What is reverse transcription? Reverse transcription is the process of using RNA to synthesize DNA. Is the flow of information from nucleic acids to proteins reversible? No, once information is converted to protein, it cannot be used to synthesize nucleic acids again. Can proteins be used to build nucleic acids according to the central dogma? No, information from proteins is not used to build nucleic acids. What are nucleic acids in the context of the central dogma? Nucleic acids refer to DNA and RNA. What is the final product of gene expression in most cases? The final product is typically a protein. Why is the central dogma important for understanding molecular biology? It explains how genetic information is transferred and expressed, setting the foundation for understanding transcription and translation.
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