Classes of Connective Tissue definitions Flashcards

Connective Tissue A diverse primary tissue type with various structures and functions, grouped into major classes.

Connective Tissue Proper Includes loose and dense tissues with a gelatinous ground substance and conspicuous protein fibers.

Specialized Connective Tissue Includes cartilage, bones, blood, and lymph with specific functions and solid or liquid ground substance.

Loose Connective Tissue A type of connective tissue proper with a more flexible and less dense extracellular matrix.

Dense Connective Tissue A type of connective tissue proper with tightly packed protein fibers in the extracellular matrix.

Extracellular Matrix The non-cellular component present within all tissues, providing structural and biochemical support.

Ground Substance The component of the extracellular matrix with varying viscosity, from gelatinous to solid or liquid.

Protein Fibers Structural components in the extracellular matrix, visible in connective tissue proper under a microscope.

Cartilage A specialized connective tissue with a solid ground substance and protein fibers, supporting body structures.

Bone A specialized connective tissue with a solid ground substance, providing structural support and protection.

Blood A specialized connective tissue with a liquid ground substance, responsible for transport and immune functions.

Lymph A specialized connective tissue with a liquid ground substance, involved in immune response and fluid balance.

Viscosity The measure of a fluid's resistance to flow, varying in the ground substance of connective tissues.

Fibrous Connective Tissue Another term for connective tissue proper, rich in protein fibers and with a gelatinous ground substance.