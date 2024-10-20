Classes of Connective Tissue definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Classes of Connective Tissue definitions

Classes of Connective Tissue definitions
  • Connective Tissue
    A diverse primary tissue type with various structures and functions, grouped into major classes.
  • Connective Tissue Proper
    Includes loose and dense tissues with a gelatinous ground substance and conspicuous protein fibers.
  • Specialized Connective Tissue
    Includes cartilage, bones, blood, and lymph with specific functions and solid or liquid ground substance.
  • Loose Connective Tissue
    A type of connective tissue proper with a more flexible and less dense extracellular matrix.
  • Dense Connective Tissue
    A type of connective tissue proper with tightly packed protein fibers in the extracellular matrix.
  • Extracellular Matrix
    The non-cellular component present within all tissues, providing structural and biochemical support.
  • Ground Substance
    The component of the extracellular matrix with varying viscosity, from gelatinous to solid or liquid.
  • Protein Fibers
    Structural components in the extracellular matrix, visible in connective tissue proper under a microscope.
  • Cartilage
    A specialized connective tissue with a solid ground substance and protein fibers, supporting body structures.
  • Bone
    A specialized connective tissue with a solid ground substance, providing structural support and protection.
  • Blood
    A specialized connective tissue with a liquid ground substance, responsible for transport and immune functions.
  • Lymph
    A specialized connective tissue with a liquid ground substance, involved in immune response and fluid balance.
  • Viscosity
    The measure of a fluid's resistance to flow, varying in the ground substance of connective tissues.
  • Fibrous Connective Tissue
    Another term for connective tissue proper, rich in protein fibers and with a gelatinous ground substance.
  • General Connective Tissue
    A term for connective tissue proper, indicating its widespread and fundamental functions across body systems.