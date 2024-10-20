Classes of Connective Tissue definitions Flashcards

- Connective TissueA diverse primary tissue type with various structures and functions, grouped into major classes.
- Connective Tissue ProperIncludes loose and dense tissues with a gelatinous ground substance and conspicuous protein fibers.
- Specialized Connective TissueIncludes cartilage, bones, blood, and lymph with specific functions and solid or liquid ground substance.
- Loose Connective TissueA type of connective tissue proper with a more flexible and less dense extracellular matrix.
- Dense Connective TissueA type of connective tissue proper with tightly packed protein fibers in the extracellular matrix.
- Extracellular MatrixThe non-cellular component present within all tissues, providing structural and biochemical support.
- Ground SubstanceThe component of the extracellular matrix with varying viscosity, from gelatinous to solid or liquid.
- Protein FibersStructural components in the extracellular matrix, visible in connective tissue proper under a microscope.
- CartilageA specialized connective tissue with a solid ground substance and protein fibers, supporting body structures.
- BoneA specialized connective tissue with a solid ground substance, providing structural support and protection.
- BloodA specialized connective tissue with a liquid ground substance, responsible for transport and immune functions.
- LymphA specialized connective tissue with a liquid ground substance, involved in immune response and fluid balance.
- ViscosityThe measure of a fluid's resistance to flow, varying in the ground substance of connective tissues.
- Fibrous Connective TissueAnother term for connective tissue proper, rich in protein fibers and with a gelatinous ground substance.
- General Connective TissueA term for connective tissue proper, indicating its widespread and fundamental functions across body systems.