Directional Terms: Limbs quiz #1 Flashcards

What do the directional terms 'proximal' and 'distal' mean when describing positions on the limbs? 'Proximal' means closer to the point of limb attachment to the trunk, while 'distal' means farther from the point of attachment.

Why should you use 'proximal' and 'distal' instead of 'superior' and 'inferior' when describing locations on the arms and legs? Because 'proximal' and 'distal' specifically refer to positions along the limbs relative to their attachment point, which avoids confusion that can arise from using 'superior' and 'inferior' for limb anatomy.

If the elbow is compared to the wrist, which is more proximal and which is more distal? The elbow is more proximal to the point of attachment, and the wrist is more distal.

How would you describe the position of the toes relative to the ankle using directional terms? The toes are distal to the ankle.

When is it appropriate to use 'superior' and 'inferior' instead of 'proximal' and 'distal'? 'Superior' and 'inferior' are used when comparing positions between different body parts, such as the abdomen (superior) to the knee (inferior), rather than within the limbs.

What is the main difference between the axial and appendicular portions of the body in terms of directional terminology? The axial portion (head and trunk) uses terms like 'superior' and 'inferior,' while the appendicular portion (arms and legs) uses 'proximal' and 'distal.'