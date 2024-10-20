Electrocardiogram (ECG) quiz #2 Flashcards
Electrocardiogram (ECG) quiz #2
What part of the ECG reflects the depolarization of the atria?
The P wave reflects the depolarization of the atria.Which wave on the ECG shows the depolarization of the ventricles?
The QRS complex shows the depolarization of the ventricles.Which of the following portions of the ECG represents ventricular repolarization? Options: A) P wave B) QRS complex C) T wave D) U wave
C) T waveWhich part of the electrocardiogram (ECG) represents depolarization of the ventricles?
The QRS complex represents depolarization of the ventricles.Which of the following ECG components represents a lack of electrical activity? Options: A) P wave B) QRS complex C) T wave D) Isoelectric line
D) Isoelectric lineWhat EKG feature corresponds to the contraction of the ventricles?
The QRS complex corresponds to the contraction of the ventricles.During which component of an electrocardiogram (ECG) do the ventricles contract?
The ventricles contract during the QRS complex.Which component of an ECG corresponds to ventricular repolarization?
The T wave corresponds to ventricular repolarization.What component of an ECG represents atrial depolarization?
The P wave represents atrial depolarization.Which component of the ECG represents the depolarization of the ventricles?
The QRS complex represents the depolarization of the ventricles.Which of the following components of an ECG represents atrial depolarization? Options: A) P wave B) QRS complex C) T wave D) U wave
A) P waveWhich of the following parts of an ECG represents the depolarization of the atria? Options: A) P wave B) QRS complex C) T wave D) U wave
A) P waveWhich wave on the ECG shows the depolarization of the atria?
The P wave shows the depolarization of the atria.The P wave on an electrocardiogram represents which of the following? Options: A) Atrial depolarization B) Ventricular depolarization C) Ventricular repolarization D) Atrial repolarization
A) Atrial depolarizationWhat leads to the production of the P wave in an electrocardiogram?
The depolarization of the atria leads to the production of the P wave.Which of the following is the second wave on an electrocardiogram? Options: A) P wave B) QRS complex C) T wave D) U wave
B) QRS complexWhich of the following electrocardiogram (EKG) waves represents atrial depolarization? Options: A) P wave B) QRS complex C) T wave D) U wave
A) P waveVentricular depolarization and repolarization are represented by which electrocardiogram measure?
Ventricular depolarization is represented by the QRS complex, and repolarization is represented by the T wave.What event(s) occur during the QRS complex of an ECG?
During the QRS complex, ventricular depolarization occurs.What part of the ECG reflects the depolarization of the ventricles and repolarization of the atria?
The QRS complex reflects the depolarization of the ventricles and the repolarization of the atria, although atrial repolarization is not visible.In an EKG, what does the P wave represent?
In an EKG, the P wave represents atrial depolarization.What does the electrocardiogram (ECG) QRS wave indicate is happening in the heart?
The QRS wave indicates ventricular depolarization is happening in the heart.What does the T wave of the electrocardiogram (ECG) represent?
The T wave represents ventricular repolarization.