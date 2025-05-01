Electrocardiogram (ECG) quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What does the P wave represent on an ECG? The P wave represents the depolarization of the atria, which is initiated by the firing of the sinoatrial (SA) node.

Why is atrial repolarization not visible on a standard ECG? Atrial repolarization occurs during the QRS complex and is masked by the much larger electrical activity of ventricular depolarization.

Define bradycardia and tachycardia in terms of heart rate. Bradycardia is a resting heart rate below 60 beats per minute, while tachycardia is a resting heart rate above 100 beats per minute.

What is a heart block, and which part of the heart's conduction system is typically involved? A heart block is a disruption in the electrical signal from the atria to the ventricles, often involving the atrioventricular (AV) node.

What is the ST segment, and what does it indicate about ventricular activity? The ST segment is the flat section between the end of the QRS complex and the start of the T wave, representing the plateau phase when the ventricles are fully depolarized and contracting.

Why is ventricular fibrillation considered a medical emergency, and how is it treated? Ventricular fibrillation prevents effective blood pumping and is usually fatal without immediate treatment. It is treated with a defibrillator, which delivers an electric shock to restore coordinated heart activity.