Osmosis Water movement across a selectively permeable membrane from low to high solute concentration, balancing solute levels.

Diffusion Movement of molecules or atoms from an area of high concentration to an area of low concentration, leading to even distribution.

Solute Substance dissolved in a solution, contributing to the overall concentration and osmotic properties of the mixture.

Electrolyte Type of solute that dissociates into ions when dissolved in water, enabling electrical conductivity in biological fluids.

Concentration Gradient Difference in solute concentration across a region, driving passive movement of particles or water.

Selective Permeability Property of a membrane that allows certain molecules to cross while restricting others, often via transport proteins.