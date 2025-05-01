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Osmosis Water movement across a selectively permeable membrane from low to high solute concentration, balancing solute levels. Diffusion Movement of molecules or atoms from an area of high concentration to an area of low concentration, leading to even distribution. Solute Substance dissolved in a solution, contributing to the overall concentration and osmotic properties of the mixture. Electrolyte Type of solute that dissociates into ions when dissolved in water, enabling electrical conductivity in biological fluids. Concentration Gradient Difference in solute concentration across a region, driving passive movement of particles or water. Selective Permeability Property of a membrane that allows certain molecules to cross while restricting others, often via transport proteins. Osmolarity Measure of solute concentration, typically expressed as moles of dissolved solute per liter of solution. Hyperosmotic Solution Environment with higher solute concentration than another, causing water to leave cells and resulting in cell shrinkage. Isoosmotic Solution Condition where solute concentrations are equal inside and outside a cell, resulting in no net water movement. Hypoosmotic Solution Environment with lower solute concentration than another, leading to water entering cells and causing them to swell. Osmoconformer Organism that maintains internal osmolarity similar to its environment, often seen in marine species. Osmoregulator Organism that actively controls internal osmolarity, regardless of external environmental conditions. Anhydrobiosis Adaptation allowing survival in the absence of water by entering a desiccated, dormant state. Transport Protein Membrane component facilitating or restricting the passage of specific solutes across cell membranes. Cryptobiosis Extreme survival state characterized by metabolic suspension, enabling endurance through harsh conditions like dehydration.
Electrolyte Balance definitions
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