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Electrolyte Balance definitions

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  • Osmosis
    Water movement across a selectively permeable membrane from low to high solute concentration, balancing solute levels.
  • Diffusion
    Movement of molecules or atoms from an area of high concentration to an area of low concentration, leading to even distribution.
  • Solute
    Substance dissolved in a solution, contributing to the overall concentration and osmotic properties of the mixture.
  • Electrolyte
    Type of solute that dissociates into ions when dissolved in water, enabling electrical conductivity in biological fluids.
  • Concentration Gradient
    Difference in solute concentration across a region, driving passive movement of particles or water.
  • Selective Permeability
    Property of a membrane that allows certain molecules to cross while restricting others, often via transport proteins.
  • Osmolarity
    Measure of solute concentration, typically expressed as moles of dissolved solute per liter of solution.
  • Hyperosmotic Solution
    Environment with higher solute concentration than another, causing water to leave cells and resulting in cell shrinkage.
  • Isoosmotic Solution
    Condition where solute concentrations are equal inside and outside a cell, resulting in no net water movement.
  • Hypoosmotic Solution
    Environment with lower solute concentration than another, leading to water entering cells and causing them to swell.
  • Osmoconformer
    Organism that maintains internal osmolarity similar to its environment, often seen in marine species.
  • Osmoregulator
    Organism that actively controls internal osmolarity, regardless of external environmental conditions.
  • Anhydrobiosis
    Adaptation allowing survival in the absence of water by entering a desiccated, dormant state.
  • Transport Protein
    Membrane component facilitating or restricting the passage of specific solutes across cell membranes.
  • Cryptobiosis
    Extreme survival state characterized by metabolic suspension, enabling endurance through harsh conditions like dehydration.