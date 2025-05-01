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Electrolyte Balance quiz

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  • What is a solute?
    A solute is a substance that is dissolved in a solution.
  • What is an electrolyte?
    An electrolyte is a solute that dissociates into ions when dissolved in water.
  • What is a concentration gradient?
    A concentration gradient is a difference in the concentration of a solute across a space or membrane.
  • What is diffusion?
    Diffusion is the movement of molecules from an area of high concentration to an area of low concentration.
  • What happens if a membrane blocks solute movement but allows water to pass?
    Osmosis occurs, where water moves from the area of low solute concentration to high solute concentration.
  • What is osmosis?
    Osmosis is the movement of water across a selectively permeable membrane from low to high solute concentration.
  • What does selective permeability mean?
    Selective permeability refers to a membrane's ability to allow some substances to pass while blocking others.
  • What is osmolarity?
    Osmolarity is a measure of solute concentration, specifically the number of moles of dissolved solute per liter.
  • What happens to a cell in a hyperosmotic solution?
    Water leaves the cell, causing it to shrivel, because the solution outside has a higher osmolarity.
  • What is an isoosmotic solution?
    An isoosmotic solution has the same osmolarity as the cell, so water moves in and out at equal rates.
  • What happens to a cell in a hypoosmotic solution?
    Water enters the cell, causing it to swell, because the solution outside has a lower osmolarity.
  • What are osmoconformers?
    Osmoconformers are organisms that are isosmotic with their environment and do not actively regulate their internal osmolarity.
  • What are osmoregulators?
    Osmoregulators are organisms that actively regulate the osmolarity of their internal environment.
  • What is anhydrobiosis?
    Anhydrobiosis is an adaptation that allows organisms to survive extreme dehydration by drying out.
  • What is a tardigrade and why is it notable in this context?
    A tardigrade, or water bear, is an organism capable of surviving without water for extended periods due to anhydrobiosis.