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What is a solute? A solute is a substance that is dissolved in a solution. What is an electrolyte? An electrolyte is a solute that dissociates into ions when dissolved in water. What is a concentration gradient? A concentration gradient is a difference in the concentration of a solute across a space or membrane. What is diffusion? Diffusion is the movement of molecules from an area of high concentration to an area of low concentration. What happens if a membrane blocks solute movement but allows water to pass? Osmosis occurs, where water moves from the area of low solute concentration to high solute concentration. What is osmosis? Osmosis is the movement of water across a selectively permeable membrane from low to high solute concentration. What does selective permeability mean? Selective permeability refers to a membrane's ability to allow some substances to pass while blocking others. What is osmolarity? Osmolarity is a measure of solute concentration, specifically the number of moles of dissolved solute per liter. What happens to a cell in a hyperosmotic solution? Water leaves the cell, causing it to shrivel, because the solution outside has a higher osmolarity. What is an isoosmotic solution? An isoosmotic solution has the same osmolarity as the cell, so water moves in and out at equal rates. What happens to a cell in a hypoosmotic solution? Water enters the cell, causing it to swell, because the solution outside has a lower osmolarity. What are osmoconformers? Osmoconformers are organisms that are isosmotic with their environment and do not actively regulate their internal osmolarity. What are osmoregulators? Osmoregulators are organisms that actively regulate the osmolarity of their internal environment. What is anhydrobiosis? Anhydrobiosis is an adaptation that allows organisms to survive extreme dehydration by drying out. What is a tardigrade and why is it notable in this context? A tardigrade, or water bear, is an organism capable of surviving without water for extended periods due to anhydrobiosis.
Electrolyte Balance quiz
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