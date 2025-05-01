What is a solute? A solute is a substance that is dissolved in a solution.

What is an electrolyte? An electrolyte is a solute that dissociates into ions when dissolved in water.

What is a concentration gradient? A concentration gradient is a difference in the concentration of a solute across a space or membrane.

What is diffusion? Diffusion is the movement of molecules from an area of high concentration to an area of low concentration.

What happens if a membrane blocks solute movement but allows water to pass? Osmosis occurs, where water moves from the area of low solute concentration to high solute concentration.

What is osmosis? Osmosis is the movement of water across a selectively permeable membrane from low to high solute concentration.