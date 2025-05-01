What is the specific region of an enzyme where the substrate binds called? The specific region is called the active site.

What is formed when a substrate binds to an enzyme's active site? An enzyme-substrate complex (ES) is formed.

What happens to the enzyme after catalysis is complete? The enzyme remains unchanged and can catalyze the reaction again.

What abbreviation is commonly used for the enzyme-substrate complex? The abbreviation ES is commonly used.

What are cofactors in the context of enzyme catalysis? Cofactors are non-protein substances required by some enzymes for catalysis.

What are two main types of cofactors? The two main types are metal ions and organic molecules called coenzymes.