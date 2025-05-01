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Enzyme Binding Factors quiz

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  • What is the specific region of an enzyme where the substrate binds called?
    The specific region is called the active site.
  • What is formed when a substrate binds to an enzyme's active site?
    An enzyme-substrate complex (ES) is formed.
  • What happens to the enzyme after catalysis is complete?
    The enzyme remains unchanged and can catalyze the reaction again.
  • What abbreviation is commonly used for the enzyme-substrate complex?
    The abbreviation ES is commonly used.
  • What are cofactors in the context of enzyme catalysis?
    Cofactors are non-protein substances required by some enzymes for catalysis.
  • What are two main types of cofactors?
    The two main types are metal ions and organic molecules called coenzymes.
  • Are cofactors consumed during the enzyme-catalyzed reaction?
    No, cofactors are not consumed and remain unchanged after the reaction.
  • What is a coenzyme?
    A coenzyme is an organic molecule cofactor, often derived from vitamins.
  • How do cofactors assist enzymes?
    Cofactors can enhance the active site's suitability for the substrate, enabling effective binding and catalysis.
  • Can all enzymes function without cofactors?
    No, some enzymes require cofactors to function; without them, catalysis cannot occur.
  • What is the role of the active site in enzyme function?
    The active site binds the substrate and facilitates the chemical reaction.
  • What happens to the substrate during enzyme catalysis?
    The substrate is converted into products.
  • What is the abbreviation for the product in enzyme-catalyzed reactions?
    The product is commonly abbreviated as P.
  • Why are metal ions considered cofactors?
    Metal ions are non-protein substances that some enzymes need for catalysis.
  • How can a cofactor affect the enzyme's active site?
    A cofactor can bind to the active site and make it better suited for substrate binding.