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What is the specific region of an enzyme where the substrate binds called? The specific region is called the active site. What is formed when a substrate binds to an enzyme's active site? An enzyme-substrate complex (ES) is formed. What happens to the enzyme after catalysis is complete? The enzyme remains unchanged and can catalyze the reaction again. What abbreviation is commonly used for the enzyme-substrate complex? The abbreviation ES is commonly used. What are cofactors in the context of enzyme catalysis? Cofactors are non-protein substances required by some enzymes for catalysis. What are two main types of cofactors? The two main types are metal ions and organic molecules called coenzymes. Are cofactors consumed during the enzyme-catalyzed reaction? No, cofactors are not consumed and remain unchanged after the reaction. What is a coenzyme? A coenzyme is an organic molecule cofactor, often derived from vitamins. How do cofactors assist enzymes? Cofactors can enhance the active site's suitability for the substrate, enabling effective binding and catalysis. Can all enzymes function without cofactors? No, some enzymes require cofactors to function; without them, catalysis cannot occur. What is the role of the active site in enzyme function? The active site binds the substrate and facilitates the chemical reaction. What happens to the substrate during enzyme catalysis? The substrate is converted into products. What is the abbreviation for the product in enzyme-catalyzed reactions? The product is commonly abbreviated as P. Why are metal ions considered cofactors? Metal ions are non-protein substances that some enzymes need for catalysis. How can a cofactor affect the enzyme's active site? A cofactor can bind to the active site and make it better suited for substrate binding.
Enzyme Binding Factors quiz
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