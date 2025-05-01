Integumentary System: Thermoregulation quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What are the two main methods by which the integumentary system regulates body temperature? The integumentary system regulates body temperature mainly through altering blood vessel diameter (vasoconstriction and vasodilation) and sweating.

How does vasoconstriction help the body retain heat in cold environments? Vasoconstriction decreases the diameter of blood vessels near the skin, reducing blood flow to the skin and minimizing heat loss to the environment, which helps retain body heat.

What physiological changes occur during vasodilation, and how does this process cool the body? During vasodilation, blood vessels near the skin widen, increasing blood flow to the skin's surface. This allows more heat to radiate from the blood to the environment, cooling the body.

Describe the role of sweating in thermoregulation. Sweating involves the secretion of a water-based solution by sweat glands onto the skin. The evaporation of sweat from the skin surface removes heat, effectively cooling the body.

Why does the skin sometimes appear red when a person is overheated? When overheated, vasodilation increases blood flow to the skin, causing the skin to appear red or flushed due to the increased presence of blood near the surface.

