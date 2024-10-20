Introduction to Adaptive Immunity quiz #1 Flashcards
Introduction to Adaptive Immunity quiz #1
Which is an example of active immunity?
Active immunity occurs when exposure to a disease organism triggers the immune system to produce antibodies to that disease. An example is immunity gained through vaccination.Which type of immunity is mediated by B cells and the antibodies they secrete?
Humoral immunity is mediated by B cells and the antibodies they secrete.What is produced by the process of clonal expansion?
Clonal expansion produces a large number of identical cells from a single activated lymphocyte, enhancing the immune response.Which system is responsible for the adaptive immune system?
The adaptive immune system is responsible for targeting specific pathogens through cell-mediated and humoral immunity.What makes agglutination by antibodies possible?
Agglutination by antibodies is possible due to the ability of antibodies to bind multiple antigens, causing them to clump together.Activated helper T cells are required to activate which of the following?
Activated helper T cells are required to activate B cells and cytotoxic T cells.Specificity and memory are associated with which body defense mechanism?
Specificity and memory are associated with the adaptive immune system.Which term is also known as passive immunity?
Passive immunity is also known as immunity acquired through the transfer of antibodies from another individual.What is artificial active immunity?
Artificial active immunity is immunity gained through vaccination, where an individual is exposed to a weakened or inactive form of a pathogen.What is the difference between passive and active immunity?
Active immunity involves the production of antibodies by the immune system in response to an antigen, while passive immunity involves the transfer of antibodies from another source.What is the difference between active and passive immunity?
Active immunity is acquired through exposure to an antigen, leading to antibody production, whereas passive immunity is acquired through the transfer of antibodies from another source.Which of the following applies to artificially acquired passive immunity?
Artificially acquired passive immunity involves the transfer of antibodies, such as through an injection of immunoglobulins.Which of the following does not describe a secondary immune response?
A secondary immune response is not characterized by a slow production of antibodies; it is faster and more robust than a primary response.Which of the following is not a step that ultimately leads to antibody production?
Antigen presentation by non-immune cells is not a step that leads to antibody production.Which of the following statements does not describe the adaptive immune response?
The adaptive immune response is not immediate; it takes time to develop specificity and memory.By which means does artificially acquired passive immunity occur?
Artificially acquired passive immunity occurs through the administration of antibodies, such as immunoglobulin injections.Which type of immunity occurs when antibodies develop in response to a vaccine?
Artificial active immunity occurs when antibodies develop in response to a vaccine.In antibody-mediated immunity, which of the following best describes a specific immune response?
Antibody-mediated immunity involves B cells producing antibodies that specifically target antigens.What type of immunity is conferred when a baby receives antibodies from her mother?
Passive immunity is conferred when a baby receives antibodies from her mother, such as through breast milk.Which type of immune response is slower to produce antibodies upon exposure to antigens?
The primary immune response is slower to produce antibodies upon initial exposure to antigens.Which cells are responsible for cell-mediated immunity?
T cells are responsible for cell-mediated immunity.Which line of defense includes active immunity?
The third line of defense, which is the adaptive immune system, includes active immunity.Which type of immunity develops as a result of natural exposure to an antigen in the environment?
Naturally acquired active immunity develops as a result of natural exposure to an antigen.Which of the following is a characteristic of adaptive immunity?
A characteristic of adaptive immunity is its ability to remember past infections and respond more effectively upon re-exposure.Which of the following confers passive immunity?
Receiving antibodies from another source, such as through breast milk or an injection, confers passive immunity.Which of the following pathogens undergoes antigenic variation to avoid immune defenses?
Pathogens like the influenza virus undergo antigenic variation to avoid immune defenses.Which of the following is/are not characteristic of the secondary immune response?
A slow response and low antibody production are not characteristic of the secondary immune response.In which way does an individual develop a naturally acquired active immunity?
An individual develops naturally acquired active immunity by being exposed to a pathogen and producing antibodies.Which of the following describes a primary immune response?
A primary immune response is the initial response to an antigen, characterized by a slower and less robust production of antibodies.Why would a body cell that is not a phagocyte need to present antigens?
A body cell that is not a phagocyte may present antigens to signal infection to T cells, initiating an immune response.How can active immunity be obtained?
Active immunity can be obtained through natural infection or vaccination.What is the key difference between active immunity and passive immunity?
The key difference is that active immunity involves the body's own production of antibodies, while passive immunity involves receiving antibodies from an external source.Which of the following is true of the adaptive immune response?
The adaptive immune response is specific to particular pathogens and has memory for faster responses upon re-exposure.Which of the following best describes how the cell-mediated immune response will be affected?
The cell-mediated immune response will be affected by the activation and proliferation of T cells in response to antigens.What is acquired immunity?
Acquired immunity is immunity that develops after exposure to a specific pathogen, either through infection or vaccination.Which of the following carries out cell-mediated immunity?
T cells carry out cell-mediated immunity.What kind of infection would cell-mediated immunity most effectively clear?
Cell-mediated immunity is most effective at clearing intracellular infections, such as those caused by viruses.Which is an example of passive immunity?
An example of passive immunity is receiving antibodies through breast milk or an immunoglobulin injection.Memory T and B cells function in what type of response?
Memory T and B cells function in the secondary immune response.Which steps contribute to the generation of antibody diversity?
Gene rearrangement and somatic hypermutation contribute to the generation of antibody diversity.