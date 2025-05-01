Introduction to Cell Communication quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Why is cell communication important in the immune system? Cell communication is essential in the immune system because it allows immune cells to coordinate attacks on invading microbes, detect signs of host cell damage, and alert or activate other immune components.

What are the three key components of cell communication in the immune system? The three key components of cell communication in the immune system are cell surface receptors, adhesion molecules, and cytokines.

What role do scanning systems play in innate immunity? Scanning systems in innate immunity act as security cameras, detecting signs of microbes and host cell damage and facilitating communication to alert and activate other immune cells.

