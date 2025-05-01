Introduction to Cell Communication quiz #1 Flashcards

Why is cell communication important in the immune system?
Cell communication is essential in the immune system because it allows immune cells to coordinate attacks on invading microbes, detect signs of host cell damage, and alert or activate other immune components.
What are the three key components of cell communication in the immune system?
The three key components of cell communication in the immune system are cell surface receptors, adhesion molecules, and cytokines.
What role do scanning systems play in innate immunity?
Scanning systems in innate immunity act as security cameras, detecting signs of microbes and host cell damage and facilitating communication to alert and activate other immune cells.
Which part of the immune system includes scanning systems and innate effectors?
The second line defenses of the innate immune system include scanning systems and innate effectors.
What will be discussed after cell communication in the course?
After cell communication, the course will cover pattern recognition receptors, the complement system, and innate effector actions.
How do surface receptors contribute to cell communication?
Surface receptors detect signs of microbes and help initiate communication between immune cells.
What analogy is used to describe the role of scanning systems in the immune system?
Scanning systems are compared to security cameras that detect threats and alert the immune system.