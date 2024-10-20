Introduction to Eukaryotic Organelles quiz #2 Flashcards

Which of the following has ribosomes embedded on its surface? a) Smooth ER b) Rough ER c) Golgi apparatus d) Lysosomes
b) Rough ER
If a cell has 46 chromosomes, what type of cell is it likely to be?
A cell with 46 chromosomes is likely a human somatic cell.
Which of the following generally defines the nucleolus?
The nucleolus is a dense region within the nucleus where ribosomal RNA is synthesized and ribosome assembly begins.
Which cell organelle is correctly aligned with its function? a) Mitochondria - protein synthesis b) Golgi apparatus - lipid synthesis c) Lysosomes - digestion d) Ribosomes - energy production
c) Lysosomes - digestion
What are the endoderm, mesoderm, and ectoderm?
The endoderm, mesoderm, and ectoderm are the three primary germ layers in embryonic development that give rise to different tissues and organs.
What is cilia’s main job?
Cilia's main job is to move fluid, mucus, or cells over their surface, often found in respiratory and reproductive tracts.
Which of the following is not a membranous organelle? a) Ribosome b) Mitochondria c) Endoplasmic reticulum d) Golgi apparatus
a) Ribosome
Which of the following are components or structures of a ribosome? a) DNA b) rRNA c) Lipids d) Carbohydrates
b) rRNA
What is the important structural difference between rough endoplasmic reticulum (ER) and smooth ER?
The rough ER has ribosomes on its surface, while the smooth ER does not.
What is the difference between the rough endoplasmic reticulum and the smooth endoplasmic reticulum?
The rough ER has ribosomes on its surface for protein synthesis, while the smooth ER is involved in lipid synthesis and lacks ribosomes.
Cilia and flagella need which of the following to function? a) Actin b) Tubulin c) Myosin d) Keratin
b) Tubulin
What is the role of the centrioles?
Centrioles are involved in organizing microtubules during cell division and forming the spindle apparatus.
Which cell organelle helps with detoxification and makes lipids?
The smooth endoplasmic reticulum helps with detoxification and lipid synthesis.
Which of the following structures is found in the nucleus? a) Ribosomes b) Chromatin c) Golgi apparatus d) Mitochondria
b) Chromatin
Which structure or molecule is not found in the cell nucleus? a) DNA b) RNA c) Ribosomes d) Nuclear envelope
c) Ribosomes
Centrioles are formed from which of the following? a) Actin filaments b) Microtubules c) Intermediate filaments d) Microfilaments
b) Microtubules
Which organelle is responsible for detoxifying harmful substances in the cell?
The smooth endoplasmic reticulum is responsible for detoxifying harmful substances.
What organelle is the control center of the cell?
The nucleus is the control center of the cell.
What is the function of the organelle indicated by B?
Without a specific diagram, it's unclear what organelle 'B' refers to, but common organelles include the nucleus, mitochondria, or ER, each with distinct functions.
Which of the following cells and their functions are correctly matched? a) Neurons - oxygen transport b) Muscle cells - contraction c) Red blood cells - immune response d) Skin cells - hormone production
b) Muscle cells - contraction
Which of the following occur(s) in the cytosol of a eukaryotic cell? a) Glycolysis b) DNA replication c) Protein synthesis d) Photosynthesis
a) Glycolysis
Centrioles play an important role in which of the following processes? a) Photosynthesis b) Protein synthesis c) Cell division d) Lipid synthesis
c) Cell division
What is the structure and function of the nucleus?
The nucleus is a membrane-bound organelle that contains the cell's genetic material and regulates gene expression and cell activities.
What organelle do muscles have a lot of?
Muscle cells have a lot of mitochondria to meet their high energy demands.
What cellular organelle detoxifies drugs and alcohol?
The smooth endoplasmic reticulum detoxifies drugs and alcohol.
Which of the following is true about microtubules? a) They are made of actin b) They are involved in muscle contraction c) They form the spindle apparatus during cell division d) They are part of the nuclear envelope
c) They form the spindle apparatus during cell division
Which of the following is not a component of the nucleus of a cell? a) Chromatin b) Nucleolus c) Ribosomes d) Nuclear envelope
c) Ribosomes
Which organelle(s) would be active in liver cells that are detoxifying alcohol?
The smooth endoplasmic reticulum would be active in liver cells detoxifying alcohol.
In what type of cells would you expect to find a large amount of smooth endoplasmic reticulum?
Cells involved in lipid synthesis and detoxification, such as liver cells, would have a large amount of smooth endoplasmic reticulum.
Which of the following is true regarding the make-up of the ribosome? a) Composed of DNA b) Composed of rRNA and proteins c) Composed of lipids d) Composed of carbohydrates
b) Composed of rRNA and proteins
Which cell type is incorrectly matched with its function? a) Red blood cells - oxygen transport b) Neurons - signal transmission c) Muscle cells - contraction d) Skin cells - hormone production
d) Skin cells - hormone production
How are flagella and cilia alike?
Flagella and cilia are alike in that they both are composed of microtubules and are involved in cell movement.
Which organelle is involved in the breakdown of fatty acids and the detoxification of alcohol?
Peroxisomes are involved in the breakdown of fatty acids and the detoxification of alcohol.
Which of the following statements about the Golgi apparatus is false? a) It modifies proteins b) It synthesizes lipids c) It packages proteins d) It forms lysosomes
b) It synthesizes lipids
Which of the following correctly matches the organelle with its function? a) Mitochondria - photosynthesis b) Golgi apparatus - protein modification c) Ribosomes - lipid synthesis d) Lysosomes - protein synthesis
b) Golgi apparatus - protein modification
Which cell structure is correctly matched with its function? a) Nucleus - energy production b) Mitochondria - protein synthesis c) Ribosomes - protein synthesis d) Golgi apparatus - DNA replication
c) Ribosomes - protein synthesis
What are the longest human cells?
Neurons, particularly motor neurons, are among the longest human cells, with axons that can extend over a meter in length.
Which of the following human cells contain 46 chromosomes?
Human somatic cells contain 46 chromosomes.
What organelle in liver cells contains enzymes that detoxify harmful organic molecules?
The smooth endoplasmic reticulum in liver cells contains enzymes that detoxify harmful organic molecules.
Which of the following is true regarding ribosomes? a) They are membrane-bound b) They are involved in lipid synthesis c) They are composed of rRNA and proteins d) They are found only in eukaryotic cells