Introduction to Human Development definitions Flashcards
Back
Introduction to Human Development definitions
1/15
Terms in this set (15)
- ConceptionThe moment an oocyte is fertilized by a sperm cell, marking the start of development.
- ConceptusA term for the developing offspring, applicable to both embryos and fetuses.
- Gestational periodThe time from the mother's last menstrual period to birth, typically 40 weeks.
- Preembryonic stageThe first two weeks post-conception, where the conceptus is called a blastocyst.
- Embryonic periodWeeks 3-8 post-conception, characterized by rapid development and organ formation.
- Fetal stageWeeks 9-38 post-conception, where the conceptus is referred to as a fetus.
- BlastocystA structure formed in the early development stage, consisting of a cell mass.
- Trilaminar discA three-layered structure formed during the embryonic period.
- FertilizationThe process where a sperm cell merges with an oocyte, initiating development.
- CleavageA series of rapid cell divisions following fertilization, leading to blastocyst formation.
- ImplantationThe process of the blastocyst embedding into the uterine wall.
- GastrulationThe formation of the trilaminar disc from the blastocyst.
- OrganogenesisThe formation and development of organs during the embryonic period.
- PlacentationThe development and growth of the placenta, beginning early in embryonic development.
- Extraembryonic membranesMembranes that develop outside the embryo, starting in the preembryonic stage.