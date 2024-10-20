Introduction to Human Development definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Conception The moment an oocyte is fertilized by a sperm cell, marking the start of development.

Conceptus A term for the developing offspring, applicable to both embryos and fetuses.

Gestational period The time from the mother's last menstrual period to birth, typically 40 weeks.

Preembryonic stage The first two weeks post-conception, where the conceptus is called a blastocyst.

Embryonic period Weeks 3-8 post-conception, characterized by rapid development and organ formation.

Fetal stage Weeks 9-38 post-conception, where the conceptus is referred to as a fetus.

Blastocyst A structure formed in the early development stage, consisting of a cell mass.

Trilaminar disc A three-layered structure formed during the embryonic period.

Fertilization The process where a sperm cell merges with an oocyte, initiating development.

Cleavage A series of rapid cell divisions following fertilization, leading to blastocyst formation.

Implantation The process of the blastocyst embedding into the uterine wall.

Gastrulation The formation of the trilaminar disc from the blastocyst.

Organogenesis The formation and development of organs during the embryonic period.

Placentation The development and growth of the placenta, beginning early in embryonic development.