Introduction to Human Development quiz #3 Flashcards

Define the term 'conceptus' and explain its significance in human development. 'Conceptus' refers to the developing offspring at any stage, including both the embryo and fetus, making it a general term for prenatal development.

Why are women considered two weeks pregnant at the time of conception? Because ovulation and conception usually occur about two weeks after the last menstrual period, so pregnancy dating includes these two weeks before actual development begins.

During which stage is the conceptus referred to as a blastocyst, and what characterizes this stage? During the preembryonic stage (weeks 1-2), the conceptus is called a blastocyst, characterized by a cluster of cells before implantation.

At what point does the conceptus become known as a fetus, and what are the main features of this stage? From week 9 until birth, the conceptus is called a fetus, characterized by continued growth, organ development, and maturation.

What is the purpose of using the last menstrual period (LMP) to date pregnancy, despite development not starting until two weeks later? The LMP is used because it is a reliable and easily identifiable date for most women, allowing for consistent pregnancy dating even though development starts about two weeks later.

