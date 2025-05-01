Introduction to the Integumentary System quiz #4 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is the largest organ in the human body by surface area and weight? The skin is the largest organ in the human body by both surface area and weight.

What type of tissue makes up the epidermis? The epidermis is made up of stratified squamous epithelial tissue.

What is the hypodermis, and where is it located? The hypodermis, or subcutaneous layer, is located beneath the skin and is not technically part of the skin.

What is the cutaneous membrane? The cutaneous membrane refers to the skin, which includes the epidermis and dermis.

What are the main functions of the integumentary system? The main functions are protection, maintaining homeostasis, sensation, and nonverbal communication.

How does the integumentary system help maintain homeostasis? It regulates body temperature, participates in vitamin D synthesis, and excretes wastes.