Introduction to the Integumentary System quiz #4 Flashcards

What is the largest organ in the human body by surface area and weight?
The skin is the largest organ in the human body by both surface area and weight.What type of tissue makes up the epidermis?
The epidermis is made up of stratified squamous epithelial tissue.What is the hypodermis, and where is it located?
The hypodermis, or subcutaneous layer, is located beneath the skin and is not technically part of the skin.What is the cutaneous membrane?
The cutaneous membrane refers to the skin, which includes the epidermis and dermis.What are the main functions of the integumentary system?
The main functions are protection, maintaining homeostasis, sensation, and nonverbal communication.How does the integumentary system help maintain homeostasis?
It regulates body temperature, participates in vitamin D synthesis, and excretes wastes.How does the integumentary system contribute to nonverbal communication?
Facial expressions, made possible by muscles beneath the skin, allow for nonverbal communication and display of emotions.What is the function of sebaceous glands?
Sebaceous glands secrete oil (sebum) that lubricates and protects the skin and hair.What is the main function of nails?
Nails protect the tips of fingers and toes and assist in picking up small objects.What is the difference between the epidermis and dermis?
The epidermis is the outermost epithelial layer, while the dermis is a deeper connective tissue layer.What does the root 'epi-' in 'epidermis' mean?
The root 'epi-' means 'above,' indicating the epidermis is the outermost layer.What is another name for the hypodermis?
The hypodermis is also called the subcutaneous layer.What is the main function of the cutaneous membrane?
The cutaneous membrane protects the body and helps maintain homeostasis.How does the skin protect against UV light?
The skin acts as a barrier to ultraviolet (UV) light, protecting underlying tissues.How does the integumentary system participate in vitamin D synthesis?
The skin is involved in the early steps of vitamin D synthesis when exposed to sunlight.What types of sensations can the integumentary system detect?
It can detect touch, temperature, pain, and pressure.What are the four main tissue types found in the integumentary system?
The integumentary system contains epithelial, connective, muscle, and nervous tissues.What is the primary function of the epidermis?
The epidermis provides a protective barrier against environmental hazards.What is the significance of the skin's large surface area?
A large surface area allows the skin to effectively protect the body and regulate temperature.What is the role of oil (sebum) produced by sebaceous glands?
Sebum lubricates and waterproofs the skin and hair.What is the importance of sensory receptors in the skin?
They allow the body to sense environmental changes and respond appropriately.What is the relationship between the epidermis and the external environment?
The epidermis is in direct contact with the external environment, providing the first line of defense.What is the function of keratin in the skin?
Keratin provides strength and waterproofing to the skin.What is the role of the skin in immune defense?
The skin acts as a physical barrier and contains immune cells to help defend against pathogens.What is the function of melanin in the skin?
Melanin protects against UV radiation by absorbing and dispersing ultraviolet light.What is the importance of the skin's flexibility?
Flexibility allows the skin to move with the body and accommodate changes in shape.What is the significance of the skin's weight in the human body?
The skin is the heaviest organ, contributing significantly to total body weight.What is the function of the reticular layer of the dermis?
The reticular layer provides strength and elasticity to the skin.What is the function of cleavage lines in the dermis?
Cleavage lines indicate the direction of collagen fibers and are important in surgical incisions.How does the hypodermis provide insulation?
The fat in the hypodermis insulates the body, helping to maintain temperature.What is the role of blood vessels in the dermis?
Blood vessels supply nutrients, remove wastes, and help regulate temperature.What is the function of tactile epithelial cells?
Tactile epithelial cells detect touch stimuli.What is the importance of the stratum corneum in the epidermis?
The stratum corneum provides a tough, protective outer layer.How does the skin help regulate fluid balance?
The skin prevents excessive water loss and helps maintain fluid balance.What is the function of apocrine sweat glands?
Apocrine sweat glands produce a thicker sweat, often associated with body odor.What is the function of ceruminous glands?
Ceruminous glands produce earwax, which protects the ear canal.What is the function of mammary glands?
Mammary glands produce milk for nourishing infants.What is the role of the skin in thermoregulation?
The skin helps regulate body temperature through sweating and blood flow adjustments.How does the skin protect against chemical damage?
The skin acts as a barrier to harmful chemicals in the environment.What is the function of the basement membrane in the skin?
The basement membrane anchors the epidermis to the dermis.