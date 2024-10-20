Skip to main content
Introduction to the Peripheral Nervous System definitions Flashcards

Introduction to the Peripheral Nervous System definitions
  • Peripheral Nervous System
    Comprises all neural structures outside the CNS, facilitating awareness and navigation of the environment.
  • Central Nervous System
    Consists of the brain and spinal cord, responsible for processing information and issuing commands.
  • Sensory Receptors
    Detect environmental changes and send information to the CNS via afferent nerves.
  • Afferent Nerves
    Transmit sensory signals from the PNS to the CNS, facilitating signal arrival.
  • Efferent Nerves
    Carry commands from the CNS to the PNS, facilitating signal exit.
  • Ganglia
    Clusters of neuron cell bodies located outside the CNS, within the PNS.
  • Motor Endings
    Structures in the PNS that execute CNS commands, resulting in movement.
  • Signal Arrival
    The process of sensory information reaching the CNS via afferent nerves.
  • Signal Exit
    The process of commands leaving the CNS via efferent nerves to the PNS.
  • Neuron
    A nerve cell responsible for transmitting information throughout the nervous system.
  • Spinal Cord
    A part of the CNS that connects the brain to the PNS, facilitating communication.
  • Brain
    The central organ of the CNS, responsible for processing sensory information and decision-making.
  • Heat Sensation
    The detection of temperature changes by sensory receptors, triggering a response.
  • Command Transmission
    The process of sending CNS decisions to the PNS for execution.
  • Neural Structures
    Components of the nervous system, including nerves, ganglia, and receptors.