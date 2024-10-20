Introduction to the Peripheral Nervous System definitions Flashcards
Back
Introduction to the Peripheral Nervous System definitions
1/15
Terms in this set (15)
- Peripheral Nervous SystemComprises all neural structures outside the CNS, facilitating awareness and navigation of the environment.
- Central Nervous SystemConsists of the brain and spinal cord, responsible for processing information and issuing commands.
- Sensory ReceptorsDetect environmental changes and send information to the CNS via afferent nerves.
- Afferent NervesTransmit sensory signals from the PNS to the CNS, facilitating signal arrival.
- Efferent NervesCarry commands from the CNS to the PNS, facilitating signal exit.
- GangliaClusters of neuron cell bodies located outside the CNS, within the PNS.
- Motor EndingsStructures in the PNS that execute CNS commands, resulting in movement.
- Signal ArrivalThe process of sensory information reaching the CNS via afferent nerves.
- Signal ExitThe process of commands leaving the CNS via efferent nerves to the PNS.
- NeuronA nerve cell responsible for transmitting information throughout the nervous system.
- Spinal CordA part of the CNS that connects the brain to the PNS, facilitating communication.
- BrainThe central organ of the CNS, responsible for processing sensory information and decision-making.
- Heat SensationThe detection of temperature changes by sensory receptors, triggering a response.
- Command TransmissionThe process of sending CNS decisions to the PNS for execution.
- Neural StructuresComponents of the nervous system, including nerves, ganglia, and receptors.