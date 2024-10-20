Introduction to the Peripheral Nervous System definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Peripheral Nervous System Comprises all neural structures outside the CNS, facilitating awareness and navigation of the environment.

Central Nervous System Consists of the brain and spinal cord, responsible for processing information and issuing commands.

Sensory Receptors Detect environmental changes and send information to the CNS via afferent nerves.

Afferent Nerves Transmit sensory signals from the PNS to the CNS, facilitating signal arrival.

Efferent Nerves Carry commands from the CNS to the PNS, facilitating signal exit.

Ganglia Clusters of neuron cell bodies located outside the CNS, within the PNS.

Motor Endings Structures in the PNS that execute CNS commands, resulting in movement.

Signal Arrival The process of sensory information reaching the CNS via afferent nerves.

Signal Exit The process of commands leaving the CNS via efferent nerves to the PNS.

Neuron A nerve cell responsible for transmitting information throughout the nervous system.

Spinal Cord A part of the CNS that connects the brain to the PNS, facilitating communication.

Brain The central organ of the CNS, responsible for processing sensory information and decision-making.

Heat Sensation The detection of temperature changes by sensory receptors, triggering a response.

Command Transmission The process of sending CNS decisions to the PNS for execution.