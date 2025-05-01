Organization of the Body: Thoracic Cavity quiz #1 Flashcards

What are the main subdivisions of the thoracic cavity, and what organs or structures do they contain?
The thoracic cavity is divided into the pleural cavities (each surrounding a lung), the pericardial cavity (surrounding the heart), and the mediastinum (the space between the pleural cavities containing the heart, pericardial cavity, esophagus, trachea, and thymus).
Describe the location and function of the mediastinum within the thoracic cavity.
The mediastinum is the space between the pleural cavities in the thoracic cavity. It contains the heart, pericardial cavity, esophagus, trachea, and thymus, but is not technically a cavity itself.
What is the difference between the pleural cavities and the pericardial cavity in terms of their membranes and the organs they surround?
The pleural cavities are serous membrane-bound spaces formed by the pleurae and surround the lungs, while the pericardial cavity is a serous membrane-bound space formed by the pericardium and surrounds the heart.
Where is the thoracic cavity located in relation to the diaphragm and the rest of the body?
The thoracic cavity is located above the diaphragm, within the rib cage, and is part of the anterior body cavity.