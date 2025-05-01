Proteins quiz #1 Flashcards
Back
Which biomolecule plays a major role in muscle development? Proteins play a major role in muscle development, as they are the polymers made from amino acids that build and maintain muscle tissue. What type of biomolecule is primarily responsible for building muscle in living organisms? Proteins are primarily responsible for building muscle in living organisms because they are composed of amino acids that form the structural and functional components of muscle. Which type of food provides the material needed to build muscle? Foods that are rich in proteins, such as meat, eggs, dairy, legumes, and nuts, provide the amino acids needed to build muscle. What biomolecule forms the structural basis of muscle tissue? Proteins form the structural basis of muscle tissue, as muscle fibers are made up of protein polymers. Which biomolecule is essential for building both bone and muscle? Proteins are essential for building both bone and muscle, as they provide the amino acids necessary for the structure and function of these tissues. What is the role of proteins in muscle development and maintenance? Proteins serve as the building blocks for muscle development and maintenance by forming long chains of amino acids that create the structure and function of muscle tissue. What type of bond links adjacent amino acids together in a protein chain? Peptide bonds are the covalent bonds that link adjacent amino acids together in a protein chain. These bonds form the backbone of protein polymers. What is the significance of the N-terminal and C-terminal ends in a protein polymer? The N-terminal end has an amino group, while the C-terminal end has a carboxyl group, giving the protein polymer directionality. This chemical difference is important for protein structure and function. How many different amino acids are commonly used by living organisms to build proteins? Living organisms commonly use 20 different amino acids to build proteins. Each amino acid has a unique R group that distinguishes it from the others. What environmental changes can cause a protein to become denatured? Changes in pH, temperature, or salt concentration can cause a protein to become denatured. Denatured proteins lose their functional shape and become nonfunctional.
Proteins quiz #1
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/10