Proteins quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Which biomolecule plays a major role in muscle development? Proteins play a major role in muscle development, as they are the polymers made from amino acids that build and maintain muscle tissue.

What type of biomolecule is primarily responsible for building muscle in living organisms? Proteins are primarily responsible for building muscle in living organisms because they are composed of amino acids that form the structural and functional components of muscle.

Which type of food provides the material needed to build muscle? Foods that are rich in proteins, such as meat, eggs, dairy, legumes, and nuts, provide the amino acids needed to build muscle.

What biomolecule forms the structural basis of muscle tissue? Proteins form the structural basis of muscle tissue, as muscle fibers are made up of protein polymers.

Which biomolecule is essential for building both bone and muscle? Proteins are essential for building both bone and muscle, as they provide the amino acids necessary for the structure and function of these tissues.

What is the role of proteins in muscle development and maintenance? Proteins serve as the building blocks for muscle development and maintenance by forming long chains of amino acids that create the structure and function of muscle tissue.