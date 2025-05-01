What does 'redox' stand for in chemistry? 'Redox' stands for reduction-oxidation, referring to reactions involving the transfer of electrons between molecules.

What happens during oxidation in a redox reaction? Oxidation is the process of losing one or more negatively charged electrons.

What is reduction in the context of redox reactions? Reduction is the process of gaining one or more negatively charged electrons.

Why do oxidation and reduction always occur together? They always occur together because when one molecule loses electrons (oxidation), another must gain them (reduction).

What mnemonic helps remember the definitions of oxidation and reduction? The mnemonic 'Leo the lion goes ger' helps remember that Losing Electrons is Oxidation and Gaining Electrons is Reduction.

What is the charge of an electron? An electron has a negative charge.