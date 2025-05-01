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What does 'redox' stand for in chemistry? 'Redox' stands for reduction-oxidation, referring to reactions involving the transfer of electrons between molecules. What happens during oxidation in a redox reaction? Oxidation is the process of losing one or more negatively charged electrons. What is reduction in the context of redox reactions? Reduction is the process of gaining one or more negatively charged electrons. Why do oxidation and reduction always occur together? They always occur together because when one molecule loses electrons (oxidation), another must gain them (reduction). What mnemonic helps remember the definitions of oxidation and reduction? The mnemonic 'Leo the lion goes ger' helps remember that Losing Electrons is Oxidation and Gaining Electrons is Reduction. What is the charge of an electron? An electron has a negative charge. What are NADH and FADH2 commonly called in the context of redox reactions? NADH and FADH2 are called electron carriers or 'electron taxicabs' because they transport electrons within cells. What are the oxidized forms of NADH and FADH2? The oxidized forms are NAD+ for NADH and FAD for FADH2. How do NADH and FADH2 differ from their oxidized forms? NADH and FADH2 have gained electrons and hydrogen ions, making them heavier than their oxidized forms. How many electrons can NADH and FADH2 each carry? Each can carry a maximum of two electrons. What happens to NAD+ when it picks up electrons and a hydrogen ion? NAD+ becomes NADH after picking up two electrons and a hydrogen ion. What does FAD become after picking up electrons and hydrogen ions? FAD becomes FADH2 after picking up two electrons and two hydrogen ions. During cellular respiration, where do NADH and FADH2 deliver their electrons? They deliver their electrons to the electron transport chain, the final stage of cellular respiration. Why are NADH and FADH2 considered the 'full taxicab' versions? They are considered 'full' because they have picked up electrons and hydrogen ions, making them heavier. What is the main role of electron carriers in biological redox reactions? Their main role is to shuttle electrons to different locations within the cell, facilitating processes like cellular respiration.
Redox Reactions quiz
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Redox Reactions
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