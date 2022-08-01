3. Energy & Cell Processes
Redox Reactions
Redox Reactions
Redox Reactions Example 1
Oxidation is the _________________________, and reduction is the _________________________.
a) Gain of electrons; Loss of electrons.
b) Gain of protons; Loss of protons.
c) Loss of electrons; Gain of electrons.
d) Gain of oxygen; Loss of oxygen.
Gain of electrons; Loss of electrons.
Gain of protons; Loss of protons.
Loss of electrons; Gain of electrons.
Gain of oxygen; Loss of oxygen.
When glucose donates electrons to NAD+ creating NADH, the glucose molecule becomes:
a) Hydrolyzed.
b) Oxidized.
c) Neutral.
d) Reduced.
Hydrolyzed.
Oxidized.
Neutral.
Reduced.
Electron Carriers: NADH & FADH2
An electron carrier before it harvests energy from glucose molecules in a series of gradual steps is:
a) Pyruvate.
b) AMP.
c) ATP.
d) NAD+.
e) NADH.
Pyruvate.
AMP.
ATP.
NAD+.
NADH.
