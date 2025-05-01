Renal Physiology Step 1: Glomerular Filtration quiz #1 Flashcards

What are the three layers of the filtration membrane in the kidneys, and what is the function of each layer?
The three layers are: (1) fenestrated endothelium, which allows passage of most solutes except blood cells and platelets; (2) basal lamina, a negatively charged gel that repels most plasma proteins; and (3) filtration slits formed by podocytes, which only allow the smallest solutes and water to pass. Together, these layers filter blood while retaining cells and most proteins.
Which pressures determine net glomerular filtration pressure, and how do they influence filtration?
Net glomerular filtration pressure is determined by glomerular hydrostatic pressure (favors filtration), capsular hydrostatic pressure (opposes filtration), and glomerular colloid osmotic pressure (opposes filtration). The net effect is a pressure of about 10 mmHg that drives filtration through the membrane.
How is glomerular filtration rate (GFR) defined, and what is its average value in healthy adults?
GFR is the volume of filtrate formed by both kidneys per minute, averaging about 125 mL/min in healthy adults.
How does systemic blood pressure affect glomerular filtration rate (GFR)?
GFR is positively correlated with systemic blood pressure; increases in blood pressure typically increase GFR, while decreases in blood pressure lower GFR.
What are potential health consequences of chronic increases or decreases in glomerular filtration rate?
Chronic increases in GFR can cause dehydration and electrolyte imbalances due to excessive urine output, while chronic decreases can lead to hypertension, edema, and retention of waste products.
