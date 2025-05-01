Simple Epithelial Tissues quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Which type of simple epithelial tissue lines most of the digestive tract, and what is its primary function? Simple columnar epithelium lines most of the digestive tract, where its primary functions are absorption and secretion. The tall, narrow cells often feature microvilli to increase surface area for efficient nutrient absorption.

What structural feature distinguishes all simple epithelial tissues from stratified epithelial tissues? All simple epithelial tissues have a single layer of cells with every cell in direct contact with the basement membrane. In contrast, stratified epithelial tissues have two or more layers, and not all cells touch the basement membrane.

How does the shape and cytoplasm content of simple squamous cells affect their function? Simple squamous cells are flat with minimal cytoplasm, making the tissue extremely thin. This thinness allows for rapid diffusion and smooth flow of liquids across the tissue.

Where in the body would you most likely find simple squamous epithelium, and why? Simple squamous epithelium is commonly found lining the air sacs of the lungs, capillaries, and Bowman's capsule in the kidneys. These locations require efficient diffusion or filtration of substances.

What is a helpful analogy for remembering the appearance of simple squamous epithelial cells under a microscope? Simple squamous epithelial cells resemble fried eggs, with flat cell bodies and centrally located nuclei like yolks. This analogy helps recall their flat, scale-like structure.

How can you identify simple cuboidal epithelium in a histological image? Simple cuboidal epithelium often appears as a ring of cube-shaped cells forming ducts or tubules, with a central open space called the lumen. This ring structure is commonly seen in kidney tubules and glandular ducts.