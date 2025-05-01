Specialized Connective Tissue: Bone quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Which specialized connective tissue contains lacunae, calcium salts, and blood vessels? Bone (osseous tissue) contains lacunae that house osteocytes, an inorganic matrix with calcium salts (calcium phosphate crystals), and is highly vascularized with blood vessels traveling through central canals.

What is the significance of bone tissue being highly vascularized? High vascularization allows bones to heal quickly and completely after injury. Blood vessels travel through central canals in the bone.

What are the two main components of the bone extracellular matrix? The bone matrix has an organic part with collagen fibers for strength and flexibility and an inorganic part with calcium phosphate crystals for hardness and rigidity. Both components are essential for bone function.

What is the primary function of osteoblasts in bone tissue? Osteoblasts are immature, active cells that build and secrete components of the bone extracellular matrix. They produce ground substance and protein fibers.

Where are osteocytes located within bone tissue? Osteocytes are found in chambers called lacunae within the bone matrix. These chambers house the mature bone cells.

What is the role of osteoclasts in bone tissue? Osteoclasts break down bone to release calcium and phosphate minerals into the body. This process helps regulate mineral balance.