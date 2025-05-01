Specialized Connective Tissue: Bone quiz #1 Flashcards
Which specialized connective tissue contains lacunae, calcium salts, and blood vessels? Bone (osseous tissue) contains lacunae that house osteocytes, an inorganic matrix with calcium salts (calcium phosphate crystals), and is highly vascularized with blood vessels traveling through central canals. What is the significance of bone tissue being highly vascularized? High vascularization allows bones to heal quickly and completely after injury. Blood vessels travel through central canals in the bone. What are the two main components of the bone extracellular matrix? The bone matrix has an organic part with collagen fibers for strength and flexibility and an inorganic part with calcium phosphate crystals for hardness and rigidity. Both components are essential for bone function. What is the primary function of osteoblasts in bone tissue? Osteoblasts are immature, active cells that build and secrete components of the bone extracellular matrix. They produce ground substance and protein fibers. Where are osteocytes located within bone tissue? Osteocytes are found in chambers called lacunae within the bone matrix. These chambers house the mature bone cells. What is the role of osteoclasts in bone tissue? Osteoclasts break down bone to release calcium and phosphate minerals into the body. This process helps regulate mineral balance. How do bones contribute to the protection of delicate organs? Bones, such as the skull, provide a hard protective barrier for delicate organs like the brain. This helps prevent injury to vital structures. What process occurs within the cavities of bones and what does it produce? Hematopoiesis, or blood cell formation, occurs within bone cavities. This process produces new blood cells for the body. How do collagen fibers affect the properties of bone tissue? Collagen fibers give bone tissue strength and some flexibility. They are part of the organic matrix of bone. Why are bones described as having 'rock-like' hardness? Bones are described as 'rock-like' due to the presence of inorganic calcium phosphate crystals in their matrix. These crystals provide rigidity and hardness to the tissue.
Specialized Connective Tissue: Bone quiz #1
