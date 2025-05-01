The Kidneys quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What is the function of the renal capsule in the kidney? The renal capsule is a tough, fibrous layer that covers the kidney and serves as a protective barrier against physical trauma and infection.

Describe the role of the renal hilum in the kidney. The renal hilum is a characteristic dip on the medial surface of the kidney where the ureter and blood vessels enter and exit the organ.

What are the three main internal regions of the kidney, and what are their characteristics? The three main internal regions are the renal cortex (outer, light-colored, granular), the renal medulla (middle, contains darker, cone-shaped renal pyramids and renal columns), and the renal pelvis (central, funnel-shaped urine collection structure).

How are the kidneys anchored and protected within the body? The kidneys are anchored by the renal fascia (dense connective tissue) and cushioned by the adipose capsule (fatty tissue), which acts as a shock absorber.

What structures are found within the renal medulla, and what are their functions? The renal medulla contains renal pyramids, which are cone-shaped masses involved in urine formation, and renal columns, which are inward extensions of cortical tissue that separate the pyramids.

Explain the pathway of urine from its formation to its exit from the kidney. Urine forms in the renal cortex and medulla, drains from the papilla of renal pyramids into minor calyces, then into major calyces, collects in the renal pelvis, and finally exits through the ureter.