The Nephron quiz #2 Flashcards

What are the two types of tubules within each nephron?
The two types of tubules are the proximal tubule and the distal tubule.
Which region of the nephron is permeable to water but not NaCl?
The descending limb of the nephron loop is permeable to water but not NaCl.
Which is not correct regarding nephrons? A) They filter blood B) They produce urine C) They are located only in the renal medulla D) They consist of renal corpuscle and renal tubule
C) They are located only in the renal medulla
What are the two main subdivisions of the nephron?
The two main subdivisions of the nephron are the renal corpuscle and the renal tubule.
Which of the following materials is not reabsorbed in the nephron loop? A) Water B) Sodium C) Glucose D) Chloride
C) Glucose
What are the two parts of a nephron?
The two parts of a nephron are the renal corpuscle and the renal tubule.
Which component of a nephron receives fluid from the loop of the nephron?
The distal tubule receives fluid from the loop of the nephron.
What is the function of the countercurrent mechanism in the nephron?
The countercurrent mechanism helps concentrate urine by creating a gradient in the medulla.
Which component of a nephron receives fluid from the proximal convoluted tubule?
The nephron loop receives fluid from the proximal convoluted tubule.
What is the path of fluid as it is filtered from the blood and flows through the nephron?
The path is glomerulus, proximal tubule, nephron loop, distal tubule, collecting duct.
Which is the functional unit of the kidney?
The functional unit of the kidney is the nephron.
Which of the following represents the correct sequence of flow through the nephron? A) Glomerulus, proximal tubule, nephron loop, distal tubule B) Proximal tubule, nephron loop, distal tubule, collecting duct C) Nephron loop, distal tubule, glomerulus, proximal tubule D) Distal tubule, nephron loop, proximal tubule, glomerulus
A) Glomerulus, proximal tubule, nephron loop, distal tubule
Which type of nephron has relatively short nephron loops that barely extend into the medulla?
Cortical nephrons have relatively short nephron loops that barely extend into the medulla.
Which of the following is part of a nephron? A) Glomerulus B) Renal pelvis C) Ureter D) Bladder
A) Glomerulus
Which segments of the nephron loop are permeable to water?
The descending limb of the nephron loop is permeable to water.
Which structure do the collecting ducts empty directly into?
The collecting ducts empty directly into the papillary duct.
Which of the following statements best describes the actions of the hormone ADH on the nephron?
ADH increases water reabsorption in the distal tubule and collecting duct.
In which region of the nephron is a steep osmotic gradient created?
A steep osmotic gradient is created in the nephron loop.
What part of a nephron is responsible for reabsorbing all the nutrients and most of the water?
The proximal tubule is responsible for reabsorbing all the nutrients and most of the water.
Which structure surrounds the proximal and distal tubules?
Peritubular capillaries surround the proximal and distal tubules.
What is the smallest functional unit of the kidney?
The smallest functional unit of the kidney is the nephron.
Which of the following is not part of a nephron? A) Glomerulus B) Renal pelvis C) Proximal tubule D) Distal tubule
B) Renal pelvis
Which part of the nephron is responsible for filtering blood?
The renal corpuscle is responsible for filtering blood.
What is the primary function of the loop of Henle?
The primary function of the loop of Henle is to concentrate urine by creating a gradient in the medulla.
Which part of the nephron is involved in filtration?
The renal corpuscle is involved in filtration.
Which nephrons have long nephron loops that extend deep into the medulla?
Juxtamedullary nephrons have long nephron loops that extend deep into the medulla.
Which structure of the nephron reabsorbs the most substances?
The proximal tubule reabsorbs the most substances.
What part of the nephron does not actively or passively transport salt?
The descending limb of the nephron loop does not actively or passively transport salt.