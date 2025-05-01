The Nephron quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Approximately how many nephrons are found in each kidney? Each kidney contains about 1 to 2 million nephrons.

What structures make up the renal corpuscle, and what is its primary function? The renal corpuscle consists of the glomerulus and the glomerular (Bowman's) capsule, and its primary function is to filter blood.

What is the role of podocytes in the glomerular capsule? Podocytes are specialized epithelial cells in the visceral layer of the glomerular capsule that wrap around capillaries and form filtration slits, aiding in selective filtration.

List the three main regions of the renal tubule and their general locations. The three main regions of the renal tubule are the proximal tubule (in the cortex), the nephron loop (extends into the medulla), and the distal tubule (in the cortex).

Differentiate between the descending and ascending limbs of the nephron loop. The descending limb travels toward the renal medulla, while the ascending limb returns toward the renal cortex; each limb has distinct roles in filtrate processing.

What is the collecting duct, and what is its role in urine formation? The collecting duct is a tubule that receives filtrate from multiple nephrons, further modifies it, and transports it toward the papillary duct where it becomes urine.