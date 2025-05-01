The Nephron quiz #3 Flashcards
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/10
Approximately how many nephrons are found in each kidney?
Each kidney contains about 1 to 2 million nephrons.What structures make up the renal corpuscle, and what is its primary function?
The renal corpuscle consists of the glomerulus and the glomerular (Bowman's) capsule, and its primary function is to filter blood.What is the role of podocytes in the glomerular capsule?
Podocytes are specialized epithelial cells in the visceral layer of the glomerular capsule that wrap around capillaries and form filtration slits, aiding in selective filtration.List the three main regions of the renal tubule and their general locations.
The three main regions of the renal tubule are the proximal tubule (in the cortex), the nephron loop (extends into the medulla), and the distal tubule (in the cortex).Differentiate between the descending and ascending limbs of the nephron loop.
The descending limb travels toward the renal medulla, while the ascending limb returns toward the renal cortex; each limb has distinct roles in filtrate processing.What is the collecting duct, and what is its role in urine formation?
The collecting duct is a tubule that receives filtrate from multiple nephrons, further modifies it, and transports it toward the papillary duct where it becomes urine.At what point is filtrate officially considered urine in the nephron pathway?
Filtrate is officially considered urine when it reaches the end of the papillary duct.Where are cortical nephrons primarily located, and what is a distinguishing feature of their nephron loop?
Cortical nephrons are mainly in the renal cortex and have short nephron loops that barely dip into the medulla.Which blood vessels supply cortical and juxtamedullary nephrons?
Cortical nephrons are supplied by peritubular capillaries, while juxtamedullary nephrons are supplied by both peritubular capillaries and the vasa recta.What is the primary function of the renal corpuscle, and what two main structures does it consist of?
The renal corpuscle's primary function is to filter blood, and it consists of the glomerulus and the glomerular (Bowman's) capsule.