Problem 5

Which of the following is correct relative to female anatomy?

a. The vaginal orifice is the most dorsal of the three openings in the perineum.

b. The urethra is between the vaginal orifice and the anus.

c. The anus is between the vaginal orifice and the urethra.

d. The urethra is the more ventral of the two orifices in the vulva.