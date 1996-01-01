27. Reproductive System
Female Reproductive Physiology
Problem 21
Oogenesis in the female results in one functional gamete—the egg, or ovum. What other cells are produced? What is the significance of this rather wasteful type of gamete production—that is, production of a single functional gamete instead of four, as seen in males?
