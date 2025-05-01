Problem 1
Which epidermal cell type is most numerous?
a. Keratinocyte
b. Melanocyte
c. Dendritic cell
d. Tactile epithelial cell
Problem 2
Which cell functions as part of the immune system?
a. Keratinocyte
b. Melanocyte
c. Dendritic cell
d. Tactile epithelial cell
Problem 3
The epidermis provides a physical barrier due largely to the presence of
a. Melanin
b. Carotene
c. Collagen
d. Keratin
Problem 4
Skin color is determined by
a. The amount of blood
b. Pigments
c. Oxygenation level of the blood
d. All of these
Problem 5
The sensations of touch and pressure are picked up by receptors located in
a. The stratum spinosum
b. The dermis
c. The subcutaneous tissue
d. The stratum corneum
Problem 6
Which is not a true statement about the papillary dermis?
a. It is largely areolar connective tissue
b. It is most responsible for the toughness of the skin
c. It contains nerve endings that respond to stimuli
d. It is highly vascular
Problem 7
Which of the following is not an epidermal derivative?
a. Hair
b. Sweat gland
c. Sensory receptor
d. Sebaceous gland.
Problem 8
An arrector pili muscle
a. Is associated with each sweat gland
b. Can cause a hair to stand up straight
c. Enables each hair to be stretched when wet
d. Provides new cells for continued growth of its associated hair
Problem 9
The product of this type of sweat gland includes protein and lipid substances that become odoriferous as a result of bacterial action:
a. Apocrine gland
b. Eccrine gland
c. Sebaceous gland
d. Pancreatic gland
Problem 10
Sebum
a. Lubricates the surface of the skin and hair
b. Consists of cell fragments and fatty substances
c. In excess may cause seborrhea
d. All of these
Problem 11
The rule of nines is helpful clinically in
a. Diagnosing skin cancer
b. Estimating the extent of a burn
c. Estimating how serious a cancer is
d. Preventing acne
Problem 12
Distinguish clearly between first-, second-, and third-degree burns.
Problem 13
Why does skin wrinkle and what accelerates the wrinkling process?
Problem 14
Which epidermal cells contain keratohyaline and lamellar granules?
Problem 15
Is a bald man really hairless? Explain.
Problem 16
Count Dracula, the most famous vampire, rumored to have killed at least 200,000 people, was based on a real person who lived in eastern Europe about 600 years ago. He was indeed a “monster,” although he was not a real vampire. The historical Count Dracula may have suffered from which of the following?
(a) Porphyria
(b) EB
(c) Halitosis
(d) Vitiligo
Explain your answer.
Problem 17
On an outline diagram of the human body, mark off various regions according to the rule of nines. What percentage of the total body surface is affected if the skin over the following body parts is burned?
a. The entire posterior trunk and buttocks
b. An entire lower limb
c. The entire front of the left upper limb
Problem 18
Dean, a 40-year-old aging beach boy, is complaining to you that although his suntan made him popular when he was young, now his face is all wrinkled, and he has several darkly pigmented moles that are growing rapidly and are as big as large coins. He shows you the moles, and immediately you think 'ABCD.' What does that mean and why should he be concerned?
Problem 19
Patients with third-degree burns demonstrate the loss of vital functions performed by the skin. What are the two most important problems encountered clinically with such patients? Explain each in terms of the absence of skin.
Problem 20
You go to the beach to swim on an extremely hot, sunny summer afternoon. Describe two ways in which your integumentary system acts to preserve homeostasis during your outing.
Problem 21
Describe the process of hair formation, and list several factors that may influence
a. Growth cycles and b. Hair texture
Problem 22
Explain each of these familiar phenomena in terms of what you learned in this chapter:
a. Pimples
b. Dandruff
c. Greasy hair and 'shiny nose
d. Stretch marks from gaining weight
e. Freckles
Problem 23
Why are there no skin cancers that originate from stratum corneum cells?
Problem 24
A man got his finger caught in a machine at the factory. The damage was less serious than expected, but the entire nail was torn off his right index finger. The parts lost were the body, root, bed, matrix, and eponychium of the nail. First, define each of these parts. Then, tell if this nail is likely to grow back.
Problem 25
Tanya, a 30-year-old resident of a mental hospital, has an abnormal growth of hair on the dorsum of her right index finger. The orderly comments that she gnaws on that finger continuously. What do you think is the relationship between Tanya's gnawing activity and her hairy finger?
Problem 26
Mrs. Gaucher received second-degree burns on her abdomen when she dropped a kettle of boiling water. She asked her doctor (worriedly) if she would need a skin graft. What do you think he told her?
