Porphyria
Porphyria is a group of rare genetic disorders affecting the production of heme, a component of hemoglobin. Symptoms can include sensitivity to sunlight, skin lesions, and neurological issues, which some have linked to vampire myths due to photosensitivity and discolored teeth. It is often discussed in relation to historical figures like Count Dracula.
Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB)
Epidermolysis Bullosa is a rare genetic condition causing fragile skin that blisters easily from minor injuries or friction. While it causes severe skin symptoms, it is not commonly associated with vampire legends or the traits attributed to Count Dracula.
Vitiligo
Vitiligo is a condition where the skin loses pigment cells, leading to white patches. Although it affects appearance, it does not cause symptoms linked to vampire myths such as photosensitivity or blood-related issues, making it less relevant to the historical Dracula's portrayal.