Count Dracula, the most famous vampire, rumored to have killed at least 200,000 people, was based on a real person who lived in eastern Europe about 600 years ago. He was indeed a “monster,” although he was not a real vampire. The historical Count Dracula may have suffered from which of the following?

(a) Porphyria

(b) EB

(c) Halitosis

(d) Vitiligo

Explain your answer.