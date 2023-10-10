Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Keratohyaline Granules Keratohyaline granules are cytoplasmic structures found in the cells of the stratum granulosum layer of the epidermis. They play a crucial role in the process of keratinization, where they contribute to the formation of keratin, a key protein that provides strength and waterproofing to the skin.

Lamellar Granules Lamellar granules, also known as Odland bodies, are specialized organelles found in keratinocytes, particularly in the stratum granulosum. These granules release lipids and proteins that form a lipid barrier, essential for maintaining skin hydration and protecting against environmental damage.