Problem 1
More than one choice may apply.
When you exhale, air flows through respiratory structures in which sequence?
a. Alveolus, bronchiole, bronchus, larynx, trachea, pharynx, nasal cavity
b. Alveolus, trachea, bronchus, bronchiole, larynx, pharynx, nasal cavity
c. Alveolus, bronchus, bronchiole, trachea, larynx, pharynx, nasal cavity
d. Alveolus, bronchiole, bronchus, trachea, larynx, pharynx, nasal cavity
Problem 2
More than one choice may apply.
When you inhale, the diaphragm
a. Relaxes and moves inferiorly
b. Relaxes and moves superiorly
c. Contracts and moves superiorly
d. Contracts and moves inferiorly
Problem 3
More than one choice may apply.
During inspiration, intrapulmonary pressure is
a. Greater than atmospheric pressure
b. Less than atmospheric pressure
c. Greater than intrapleural pressure
d. Less than intrapleural pressure
Problem 4
More than one choice may apply.
Lung collapse is prevented by
a. High surface tension of alveolar fluid
b. Adhesion of the pleural membranes
c. High pressure in the pleural cavities
d. High elasticity of lung tissue
Problem 5
More than one choice may apply. Disorders classified as COPDs include
a. Pneumonia
b. Emphysema
c. Bronchitis
d. Sleep apnea
Problem 6
More than one choice may apply.
Which of the following changes will accompany the loss of lung elasticity associated with aging?
a. Increase in tidal volume
b. Increase in inspiratory reserve volume
c. Increase in residual volume
d. Increase in vital capacity
Problem 7
More than one choice may apply.
Which of the following is not part of the conducting zone of the respiratory system?
a. Pharynx
b. Alveolar sac
c. Trachea
d. Secondary bronchioles
e. Larynx
Problem 8
Which of the following represents intrapleural pressure?
Problem 9
Clearly explain the difference between external and internal respiration.
Problem 10
Why is it important that the trachea be reinforced with cartilaginous rings? What is the advantage of the fact that the rings are incomplete posteriorly?
Problem 11
The trachea has goblet cells that produce mucus. What is the specific protective function of the mucus?
Problem 12
What is it about the structure of the alveoli that makes them an ideal site for gas exchange?
Problem 13
The contraction of the diaphragm and the external intercostal muscles begins inspiration. What happens, in terms of volume and pressure changes in the lungs, when these muscles contract?
Problem 14
What determines in which direction carbon dioxide and oxygen will diffuse in the lungs? In the tissues?
Problem 15
Name two chemical factors that modify respiratory rate and depth. Which is usually more important?
Problem 16
Define hyperventilation. If you hyperventilate, do you retain or expel more carbon dioxide? What effect does hyperventilation have on blood pH? On breathing rate?
Problem 17
Why doesn't Laney have to worry when her 3-year-old son Ethan threatens to 'hold his breath till he dies'?
Problem 18
Mr. Alvarez bumped a bee's nest while making repairs on his roof. Not surprisingly, he was promptly stung several times. Because he knew he was allergic to bee stings, he rushed to the hospital. While waiting, he went into a state of shock and had extreme difficulty breathing. Examination showed his larynx to be edematous, and a tracheostomy was performed. Why is edema of the larynx likely to obstruct the airway? What is a tracheostomy, and what purpose does it serve?
Problem 19
As a result of a stroke, Mrs. Minnick's swallowing is uncoordinated. What detrimental effect might this have on her ability to breathe?
Problem 20
Nineteen-year-old Tyler stumbled into the drugstore gasping for breath. Blood was oozing from a small hole in his chest wall. When the paramedics arrived they said that Tyler had been shot and suffered a pneumothorax and atelectasis. What do both of these terms mean, and how do you explain his respiratory distress? How will it be treated?
Ch. 13 The Respiratory System
