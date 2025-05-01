Problem 1
More than one choice may apply.
Which of the following terms are synonyms?
a. Gastrointestinal tract
b. Digestive system
c. Digestive tract
d. Alimentary canal
Problem 2
More than one choice may apply.
A digestive organ that is not part of the alimentary canal is the
a. Stomach
b. Liver
c. Small intestine
d. Large intestine
e. Pharynx
Problem 3
More than one choice may apply.
The GI tube tissue layer responsible for the actions of segmentation and peristalsis is the
a. Serosa
b. Mucosa
c. Muscularis externa
d. Submucosa
Problem 4a
Match the letter of the digestive organ shown in the figure with its function.
___ produces bile
Problem 4b
Match the letter of the digestive organ shown in the figure with its function.
___ absorbs water
Problem 4c
Match the letter of the digestive organ shown in the figure with its function.
___ churning occurs here
Problem 4d
Match the letter of the digestive organ shown in the figure with its function.
___ muscular tube connecting the laryngopharynx with the stomach
Problem 4e
Match the letter of the digestive organ shown in the figure with its function.
___ produces both endocrine and exocrine secretions
Problem 4f
Match the letter of the digestive organ shown in the figure with its function.
___ secretes a substance that initiates carbohydrate digestion
Problem 4g
Match the letter of the digestive organ shown in the figure with its function.
___ stores bile
Problem 4h
Match the letter of the digestive organ shown in the figure with its function.
___ segmentation occurs here
Problem 5
More than one choice may apply.
Where in the stomach do the strongest peristaltic waves occur?
Problem 6
More than one choice may apply.
Which of these organs lies in the right hypochondriac region of the abdomen?
a. Stomach
b. Spleen
c. Cecum
d. Liver
Problem 7
Release of secretin leads to:
a. Contraction of smooth muscle in the duodenal papilla
b. Increased secretory activity of liver cells
c. Contraction of the gallbladder wall
d. Release of bicarbonate-rich fluid by the pancreas
Problem 8
More than one choice may apply.
The pH of chyme entering the duodenum is adjusted by
a. Bile
b. Intestinal juice
c. Enzyme secretions from the pancreas
d. Bicarbonate-rich secretions from the pancreas
Problem 9
More than one choice may apply.
A 3-year-old girl is rewarded with a hug because she is now completely toilet trained. Which muscle is one that she has learned to control?
a. Levator ani
b. Internal anal sphincter
c. Internal and external obliques
d. External anal sphincter
Problem 10
More than one choice may apply.
Hormones that act to decrease the blood glucose level include
a. Insulin
b. Glucagon
c. Epinephrine
d. Growth hormone
Problem 11
More than one choice may apply.
Which events occur shortly after eating?
a. Use of amino acids as a major source of energy
b. Lipogenesis (and fat deposit)
c. Breakdown of fat reserves
d. Increased uptake of glucose by skeletal muscles and other body tissues
Problem 12
More than one choice may apply.
The material that forms the bulk of a tooth is
Problem 13
More than one choice may apply.
Complete this statement. In glycolysis, _________ is oxidized, and _________ is reduced.
a. vitamin-containing coenzyme; glucose
b. ATP; ADP
c. glucose; oxygen
d. glucose; vitamin-containing coenzyme
Problem 14
Name the layers of the alimentary tube wall from the lumen outward.
Problem 15
What is the mesentery? The peritoneum
Problem 16
Bile emulsifies fat. Define emulsify.
Problem 17
How do segmental and peristaltic movements differ?
Problem 18
A cream cheese and jelly sandwich contains proteins, carbohydrates, and fats. Describe what happens to the sandwich when you eat it relative to events occurring in ingestion, digestion, ab-sorption, and defecation.
Problem 19
What substances are absorbed in the large intestine?
Problem 20
Define gluconeogenesis, glycogenolysis, and glycogenesis.
Problem 21
What is the harmful result when excessive amounts of fats are burned to produce ATP? Name two conditions that might lead to this result.
Problem 22
A young woman is put through an extensive battery of tests to determine the cause of her stomach pains. She is diagnosed with gastric ulcers. An antihistamine drug is prescribed, and she is sent home. What is the mechanism of her medication? What life-threatening problems can result from a poorly managed ulcer? Why did the clinic doctor warn the woman not to take aspirin?
Problem 23
Ryan, a 6-year-old child who is allergic to milk, has extremely bowed legs. What condition do you suspect, and what is the connection to not drinking milk?
Ch. 14 The Digestive System and Body Metabolism
Back