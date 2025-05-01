Marieb - Essentials of Human Anatomy & Physiology 13th Edition

Back
Elaine N. Marieb13th EditionEssentials of Human Anatomy & PhysiologyISBN: 9780135624340Not the one you use?Change textbook
Back
Anatomy & Physiology - Elaine N. Marieb 13th Essentials of Human Anatomy & Physiology - Textbook solutions & answers
Ch. 1 The Human Body: An Orientation26 solutions
Ch. 2 Basic Chemistry25 solutions
Ch. 3 Cells and Tissues22 solutions
Ch. 4 Skin and Body Membranes28 solutions
Ch. 5 The Skeletal System41 solutions
Ch. 6 The Muscular System24 solutions
Ch. 7 The Nervous System31 solutions
Ch. 8 Special Senses32 solutions
Ch. 9 The Endocrine System21 solutions
Ch. 10 Blood25 solutions
Ch. 11 Cardiovascular System31 solutions
Ch. 12 The Lymphatic System and Body Defenses24 solutions
Ch. 13 The Respiratory System20 solutions
Ch. 14 The Digestive System and Body Metabolism33 solutions
Ch. 15 The Urinary System32 solutions
Ch. 16 The Reproductive System40 solutions