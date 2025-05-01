Problem 1
Compare these images of a relaxed skeletal muscle fiber and a fully contracted muscle fiber. Which would you see only in the relaxed fiber?
a. Z discs
b. Sarcomeres
c. I bands
d. A bands
e. H zones
Problem 2
After ACh attaches to its receptors at the neuromuscular junction, what is the next step?
a. Sodium channels open
b. Calcium binds to regulatory proteins on the thin filaments
c. Cross bridges attach
d. ATP is hydrolyzed
Problem 3
Your ability to lift that heavy couch would be increased by which type of exercise?
a. Aerobic
b. Endurance
c. Resistance
d. Swimming
Problem 4
Doing the pincer grasp is an ________ movement.
a. Extending
b. Abducting
c. Adducting
d. Opposing
Problem 5
Which are ways in which muscle names have been derived?
a. Attachments
b. Size
c. Function
d. Location
Problem 6
Which of the following muscles attach to the hip bones?
a. Rectus abdominis
b. Rectus femoris
c. Vastus medialis
d. Vastus lateralis
Problem 7
Which of these thigh muscles causes movement at the hip joint?
a. Rectus femoris
b. Biceps femoris
c. Vastus lateralis
d. Semitendinosus
Problem 8
Which of the following inserts on the arm?
a. Biceps brachii
b. Triceps brachii
c. Trapezius
d. Latissimus dorsi
Problem 9
Compare skeletal, smooth, and cardiac muscles in regard to their microscopic anatomy, location and arrangement in body organs, and function in the body.
Problem 10a
Why are the connective tissue wrappings of skeletal muscles important? Name these connective tissue coverings, beginning with the finest and ending with the coarsest.
a.
Problem 10b
Why are the connective tissue wrappings of skeletal muscles important? Name these connective tissue coverings, beginning with the finest and ending with the coarsest.
b.
Problem 10c
Why are the connective tissue wrappings of skeletal muscles important? Name these connective tissue coverings, beginning with the finest and ending with the coarsest.
c.
Problem 11
Define neuromuscular junction, motor unit, tetanus, graded response, aerobic respiration, anaerobic glycolysis, muscle fatigue, and neurotransmitter.
Problem 12
Describe the events that occur from the time calcium ions enter the axon terminal at the neuromuscular junction until muscle cell contraction occurs.
Problem 13
Muscle tone keeps muscles healthy. What is muscle tone, and what causes it? What happens to a muscle that loses its tone?
Problem 14
In addition to acting to flex the spine and compress the abdominal contents, the abdominal muscles are extremely important in protecting and containing the abdominal viscera. What is it about the arrangement of these muscles that makes them so well suited for their job?
Problem 15
The hamstring and quadriceps muscle groups are antagonists of each other, and each group is a prime mover in its own right. What action does each muscle group perform?
Problem 16
Explain the general relationship between the muscles that flex and extend the wrist, including their location on the body.
Problem 17
Name three muscles or muscle groups used as sites for intramuscular injections. Which is most often used in babies?
Problem 18
While jogging, Mr. Ahmadi was forced to jump out of the way of a speeding car. He heard a snapping sound that was immediately followed by pain in his right lower calf. A gap was visible between his swollen calf and his heel, and he was unable to plantar flex that foot. What do you think happened?
Problem 19a
When Eric returned from jogging, he was breathing heavily and sweating profusely, and he complained that his legs ached and felt weak. On the basis of what you have learned about muscle energy metabolism, respond to the following questions:
a. Why is Eric breathing heavily?
Problem 19b
When Eric returned from jogging, he was breathing heavily and sweating profusely, and he complained that his legs ached and felt weak. On the basis of what you have learned about muscle energy metabolism, respond to the following questions:
b. What ATP-harvesting pathway have his working muscles been using that leads to such a breathing pattern?
Problem 19c
When Eric returned from jogging, he was breathing heavily and sweating profusely, and he complained that his legs ached and felt weak. On the basis of what you have learned about muscle energy metabolism, respond to the following questions: c. What metabolic product(s) might account for his sore muscles and his feeling of muscle weakness?
Problem 20
Chemical A binds and blocks acetylcholine receptors of muscle cells. Chemical B floods the cytoplasm of muscle cells with calcium ions. Which chemical would make the best muscle relaxant, and why?
