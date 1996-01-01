10. Muscles
Muscle Actions
3:22 minutes
Problem 18
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
While jogging, Mr. Ahmadi was forced to jump out of the way of a speeding car. He heard a snapping sound that was immediately followed by pain in his right lower calf. A gap was visible between his swollen calf and his heel, and he was unable to plantar flex that foot. What do you think happened?
Verified Solution
3m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
9
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 6 videos