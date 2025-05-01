Problem 1
Identify the major regions of the brain in the following diagram.
a. ___
b. ___
c. ___
d. ___
e. ___
f. ___
Problem 2
Identify the layers of the cranial meninges in the following diagram.
a. ___
b. ___
c. ___
d. ___
e. ___
f. ___
g. ___
Problem 3
The term higher brain centers refers to those areas of the brain involved in higher-order functions. These centers would probably include nuclei, centers, and cortical areas of
(a) The cerebrum
(b) The cerebellum
(c) The diencephalon
(d) All of these
(e) a and c only
Problem 4
Which of the following is the site of cerebrospinal fluid production?
(a) Dural venous sinus
(b) Choroid plexus
(c) Falx cerebri
(d) Tentorium cerebelli
(e) Insula
Problem 5
The pons contains:
(a) Sensory and motor nuclei for six cranial nerves
(b) Nuclei concerned with the control of blood pressure
(c) Tracts that link the cerebellum with the brainstem
(d) No ascending or descending tracts
(e) Both a and b.
Problem 6
The dural fold that divides the two cerebellar hemispheres is the
(a) Transverse sinus
(b) Falx cerebri
(c) Tentorium cerebelli
(d) Falx cerebelli
Problem 7
Cerebrospinal fluid is produced and secreted by
(a) Neurons
(b) Ependymal cells
(c) Purkinje cells
(d) Basal nuclei
Problem 9
The centers in the pons that modify the activity of the respiratory rhythmicity centers in the medulla oblongata are the:
(a) Apneustic and pneumotaxic centers
(b) Inferior and superior peduncles
(c) Cardiac and vasomotor centers
(d) Gracile nucleus and cuneate nucleus
Problem 10
The final relay point for ascending sensory information that will be projected to the primary sensory cortex is the:
(a) Hypothalamus
(b) Thalamus
(c) Spinal cord
(d) Medulla oblongata
Problem 11
The establishment of emotional states is a function of the:
(a) Limbic system
(b) Tectum
(c) Mammillary bodies
(d) Thalamus
Problem 12
Coordination of learned movement patterns at the subconscious level is performed by
(a) The cerebellum
(b) The substantia nigra
(c) Association fibers
(d) The hypothalamus
Problem 13
The two cerebral hemispheres are functionally different, even though anatomically they appear the same.
(a) True
(b) False
Problem 14
What are the three important functions of the CSF?
Problem 15
Which three areas in the brain are not isolated from the general circulation by the blood–brain barrier?
Problem 16
List the names of the 12 pairs of cranial nerves. (Hint: use the mnemonic device 'Oh, Once One Takes The Anatomy Final, Very Good Vacations Are Heavenly.' )
Problem 17
Why can the brain respond to stimuli with greater versatility than the spinal cord?
Problem 18
Briefly summarize the overall function of the cerebellum.
Problem 19
The only cranial nerves that are attached to the cerebrum are the____ nerves.
(a) optic
(b) oculomotor
(c) trochlear
(d) olfactory
(e) abducens
Problem 20
If symptoms characteristic of Parkinson's disease appear, which part of the midbrain is inhibited from secreting a neurotransmitter? Which neurotransmitter is it?
Problem 21
What varied roles does the hypothalamus play in the body?
Problem 22
Stimulation of which part of the brain would produce sensations of hunger and thirst?
Problem 23
Which structure in the brain is your A&P instructor referring to when talking about a nucleus that resembles a sea horse and that is important in the storage and retrieval of long-term memories? In which functional system of the brain is it located?
Problem 24
What are the principal functional differences between the right and left cerebral hemispheres?
Problem 25
Damage to the vestibular nucleus would lead to
(a) Loss of sight
(b) Loss of hearing
(c) Inability to sense pain
(d) Difficulty in maintaining balance
(e) Inability to swallow
Problem 26
A cerebrovascular accident occurs when
(a) The reticular activating system fails to function
(b) The prefrontal lobe is damaged
(c) The blood supply to a portion of the brain is cut off
(d) A descending tract in the spinal cord is severed
(e) Brainstem nuclei hypersecrete dopamine
Problem 27
What kinds of problems are associated with the presence of lesions in the Wernicke's area and the Broca's area?
Problem 28
Smelling salts can sometimes help restore consciousness after a person has fainted. The active ingredient of smelling salts is ammonia, and it acts by irritating the lining of the nasal cavity. Propose a mechanism by which smelling salts would raise a person from the unconscious state to the conscious state.
Problem 29
A police officer has just stopped Bill on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. The officer asks Bill to walk the yellow line on the road and then to place the tip of his index finger on the tip of his nose. How would these activities indicate Bill's level of sobriety? Which part of the brain is being tested by these activities?
Problem 30
Colleen falls down a flight of stairs and bumps her head several times. Soon after, she develops a headache and blurred vision. Diagnostic tests at the hospital reveal an epidural hematoma in the temporoparietal area. The hematoma is pressing against the brainstem. What other signs and symptoms might she experience as a result of the injury?
Problem 31
Cerebral meningitis is a condition in which the meninges of the brain become inflamed as the result of viral or bacterial infection. This condition can be life threatening. Why?
