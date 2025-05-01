Martini - Fundamentals of Anatomy & Physiology 11th Edition

Back
Frederic H. Martini, Judi L. Nath, Edwin F. Bartholomew11th EditionFundamentals of Anatomy & PhysiologyISBN: 9780136874089Not the one you use?Change textbook
Ch. 1 An Introduction to Anatomy and Physiology32 solutions
Ch. 2 The Chemical Level of Organization34 solutions
Ch. 3 The Cellular Level of Organization31 solutions
Ch. 4 The Tissue Level of Organization37 solutions
Ch. 5 The Integumentary System36 solutions
Ch. 6 Bones and Bone Structure36 solutions
Ch. 7 The Axial Skeleton22 solutions
Ch. 8 The Appendicular Skeleton23 solutions
Ch. 9 Joints30 solutions
Ch. 10 Muscle Tissue30 solutions
Ch. 11 The Muscular System31 solutions
Ch. 12 Nervous Tissue27 solutions
Ch. 13 The Spinal Cord, Spinal Nerves, and Spinal Reflexes27 solutions
Ch. 14 The Brain and Cranial Nerves30 solutions
Ch. 15 Sensory Pathways and the Somatic Nervous System21 solutions
Ch. 16 The Autonomic Nervous System and Higher-Order Functions31 solutions
Ch. 17 The Special Senses29 solutions
Ch. 18 The Endocrine System25 solutions
Ch. 19 Blood31 solutions
Ch. 20 The Heart31 solutions
Ch. 21 Blood Vessels and Circulation29 solutions
Ch. 22 The Lymphatic System and Immunity31 solutions
Ch. 23 The Respiratory System32 solutions
Ch. 24 The Digestive System32 solutions
Ch. 25 Metabolism, Nutrition, and Energetics16 solutions
Ch. 26 The Urinary System27 solutions
Ch. 27 Fluids & Electrolytes33 solutions
Ch. 28 The Reproductive System27 solutions
Ch. 29 Development and Inheritance34 solutions