Problem 1
The larger the receptive field, the
(a) Larger the stimulus needed to stimulate a sensory receptor
(b) Fewer sensory receptors there are
(c) Harder it is to locate the exact point of stimulation
(d) Larger the area of the somatosensory cortex in the brain that deals with the area
(e) Closer together the receptor cells
Problem 2
_______ receptors are normally inactive, but become active for a short time whenever there is a change in the modality that they monitor.
Problem 3
The CNS interprets information entirely on the basis of the
(a) Number of action potentials that it receives
(b) Kind of action potentials that it receives
(c) Line over which sensory information arrives
(d) Intensity of the sensory stimulus
(e) Number of sensory receptors that are stimulated
Problem 4
The area of primary somatosensory cortex devoted to a body region is relative to the
(a) Size of the body area
(b) Distance of the body area from the brain
(c) Density of motor units in the area of the body
(d) Density of sensory receptors in the area of the body
(e) Size of the nerves that serve the area of the body
Problem 5
Identify and shade in the locations of all the ascending sensory tracts in the following diagram of the spinal cord.
Problem 8
What are the three major somatic sensory pathways and their functions?
Problem 9
Which three pairs of descending tracts make up the corticospinal pathway?
Problem 10
Which three motor tracts make up the medial pathway?
Problem 11
What are the two primary functional roles of the cerebellum?
Problem 12
The corticospinal tract
(a) Carries motor commands from the cerebral cortex to the spinal cord
(b) Carries sensory information from the spinal cord to the brain
(c) Starts in the spinal cord and ends in the brain
(d) Does all of these
Problem 13
What three steps are necessary for transduction to occur?
Problem 14
Differentiate between a tonic receptor and a phasic receptor.
Problem 15
What is a motor homunculus? How does it differ from a sensory homunculus?
Problem 16
Describe the relationship among first-order, second-order, and third-order neurons in a sensory pathway.
Problem 17
Damage to the posterior spinocerebellar tract on the left side of the spinal cord at the L1 level would interfere with the coordinated movement of which limb(s)?
Problem 18
What effect does injury to the primary motor cortex have on peripheral muscles?
Problem 19
By which structures and in which part of the brain is the level of muscle tone in the body's skeletal muscles controlled? How is this control exerted?
Problem 20
Explain the phenomenon of referred pain in terms of labeled lines and organization of sensory tracts and pathways.
Problem 21
Kayla is having difficulty controlling her eye movements and has lost some control of her facial muscles. After an examination and testing, Kayla's physician tells her that her cranial nerves are perfectly normal but that a small tumor is putting pressure on certain fiber tracts in her brain. This pressure is the cause of Kayla's symptoms. Where is the tumor most likely located?
Problem 22
Harry, a construction worker, suffers a fractured skull when a beam falls on his head. Diagnostic tests indicate severe damage to the primary motor cortex. His wife is anxious to know if he will ever be able to move or walk again. What would you tell her?
Problem 23
Denzel had to have his arm amputated at the elbow after an accident. He tells you that he can sometimes still feel pain in his fingers even though the hand is gone. He says this is especially true when he bumps the stub. How can this be?
