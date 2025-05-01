Problem 1
Identify the cranial and facial bones in the diagram below.
a. ___
b. ___
c. ___
d. ___
e. ___
f. ___
g. ___
h. ___
i. ___
j. ___
k. ___
l. ___
Problem 3
The unpaired facial bones include the:
(a) Lacrimal and nasal
(b) Vomer and mandible
(c) Maxilla and mandible
(d) Zygomatic and palatine
Problem 4
The boundaries between skull bones are immovable joints called:
(a) Foramina
(b) Fontanelles
(c) Lacunae
(d) Sutures
Problem 5
The joint between the frontal and parietal bones is correctly called the ____ suture.
(a) Parietal
(b) Lambdoid
(c) Squamous
(d) Coronal
Problem 6
Blood vessels that drain blood from the head pass through the:
(a) Jugular foramina
(b) Hypoglossal canals
(c) Stylomastoid foramina
(d) Mental foramina
(e) Lateral canals
Problem 8
Cervical vertebrae can usually be distinguished from other vertebrae by the presence of:
(a) Transverse processes
(b) Transverse foramina
(c) Demifacets on the body
(d) The vertebra prominens
(e) Large spinous processes
Problem 9
The lateral walls of the vertebral foramen are formed by the:
(a) Body of the vertebra
(b) Spinous process
(c) Pedicles
(d) Laminae
(e) Transverse processes
Problem 10
The part of the vertebra that transfers weight along the axis of the vertebral column is the:
(a) Vertebral arch
(b) Lamina
(c) Pedicles
(d) Body
Problem 11
Which eight bones make up the cranium?
Problem 12
What seven bones constitute the orbital complex?
Problem 13
What is the primary function of the vomer?
Problem 14
In addition to the spinal curves, what skeletal element contributes to the flexibility of the vertebral column?
Problem 17
Describe how movement of the ribs functions in breathing.
Problem 18
Why is it important to keep your back straight when you lift a heavy object?
Problem 19
The atlas (C1) can be distinguished from the other vertebrae by:
(a) The presence of anterior and posterior vertebral arches
(b) The lack of a body
(c) The presence of superior facets and inferior articular facets
(d) All of these
Problem 20
What purpose do the fontanelles serve during birth?
Problem 21
The secondary spinal curves:
(a) Help position the body weight over the legs
(b) Accommodate the thoracic and abdominopelvic viscera
(c) Include the thoracic curvature
(d) Do all of these
(e) Do only a and c
Problem 22
When you rotate your head to look to one side:
(a) The atlas rotates on the occipital condyles
(b) C1 and C2 rotate on the other cervical vertebrae
(c) The atlas rotates on the dens of the axis
(d) The skull rotates the atlas
(e) All cervical vertebrae rotate
Problem 23
Improper administration of cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) can force the ___ into the liver.
(a) Floating ribs
(b) Lumbar vertebrae
(c) Manubrium of the sternum
(d) Costal cartilage
(e) Xiphoid process
Problem 24
Jane has an upper respiratory infection and begins to feel pain in her teeth. This is a good indication that the infection is located in the:
(a) Frontal sinuses
(b) Sphenoid bone
(c) Temporal bone
(d) Maxillary sinuses
(e) Zygomatic bones
Problem 25
While working at an excavation, an archaeologist finds several small skull bones. She examines the frontal, parietal, and occipital bones and concludes that the skulls are those of children not yet 1 year old. How can she tell their ages from an examination of these bones?
Problem 26
Mary is in her last month of pregnancy and is suffering from lower back pains. Since she is carrying excess weight in front of her, she wonders why her back hurts. What would you tell her?
Ch. 7 The Axial Skeleton
Back
All textbooksFrederic H. Martini, Judi L. Nath, Edwin F. Bartholomew 11th EditionCh. 7 The Axial Skeleton