Problem 13

All of the following are structural characteristics of the female pelvic girdle compared to the male pelvic girdle, with either one or two exceptions. Identify the exception(s).

(a) The female pelvis is adapted for childbearing.

(b) The female pelvic girdle is lighter than the male pelvic girdle.

(c) Relaxin produced by the male pelvic girdle loosens the pubic symphysis and sacro-iliac joints.

(d) The shape of the female pelvic girdle is the same as that of the male.

(e) Answers c and d are exceptions