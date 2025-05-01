Problem 1
In the following photographs of the scapula, identify the three views (a–c) and the indicated bone markings (d–g).
<IMAGE>
a. ___
b. ___
c. ___
d. ___
e. ___
f. ___
g.___
Problem 2
Which of the following is primarily responsible for stabilizing, positioning, and bracing the pectoral girdle?
(a) Tendons
(b) Ligaments
(c) The joint shape
(d) Muscles
(e) The shape of the bones within the joint
Problem 3
In the following drawing of the pelvis, label the structures indicated.
a. ___
b. ___
c. ___
d. ___
e. ___
f. ___
Problem 4
In anatomical position, the ulna lies:
(a) Medial to the radius
(b) Lateral to the radius
(c) Inferior to the radius
(d) Superior to the radius
Problem 5
The point of the elbow is actually the _____ of the ulna.
(a) Styloid process
(b) Olecranon
(c) Coronoid process
(d) Trochlear notch
Problem 6
The bones of the hand articulate distally with the:
(a) Carpal bones
(b) Ulna and radius
(c) Metacarpals
(d) Phalanges
Problem 8
What is the name of the flexible sheet that interconnects the radius and ulna (and the tibia and fibula)?
Problem 9
Name the bones that make up each hip bone.
Problem 10
Which seven bones make up the ankle (tarsus)?
Problem 11
The presence of tubercles on bones indicates the positions of:
(a) Tendons and ligaments
(b) Muscle attachments
(c) Ridges and flanges
(d) A and B
Problem 13
All of the following are structural characteristics of the female pelvic girdle compared to the male pelvic girdle, with either one or two exceptions. Identify the exception(s).
(a) The female pelvis is adapted for childbearing.
(b) The female pelvic girdle is lighter than the male pelvic girdle.
(c) Relaxin produced by the male pelvic girdle loosens the pubic symphysis and sacro-iliac joints.
(d) The shape of the female pelvic girdle is the same as that of the male.
(e) Answers c and d are exceptions
Problem 14
The large foramen between the pubic ramus and ischial ramus is the:
(a) Foramen magnum
(b) Suborbital foramen
(c) Acetabulum
(d) Obturator foramen
Problem 16
The fibula:
(a) Forms an important part of the knee joint
(b) Articulates with the femur
(c) Helps to bear the weight of the body
(d) Provides lateral stability to the ankle
(e) Does a and b
Problem 17
The tarsal bone that transfers and distributes weight to the heel or toes is the:
(a) Cuneiform
(b) Calcaneus
(c) Talus
(d) Navicular
Problem 18
What is the difference in skeletal structure between the pelvic girdle and the pelvis?
Problem 19
Why would a self-defense instructor advise a student to strike an attacker’s clavicle?
Problem 20
Jack injures himself playing hockey, and the physician who examines him informs him that he has dislocated his pollex. What part of Jack's body did he injure?
(a) his arm
(b) his leg
(c) his hip
(d) his thumb
(e) his shoulder.
Problem 21
The pelvis:
(a) Protects the upper abdominal organs
(b) Contains bones from both the axial and appendicular skeletons
(c) Is composed of the coxal bones, sacrum, and coccyx
(d) Does all of these
(e) Does b and c
Problem 22
Why is the tibia, but not the fibula, involved in the transfer of weight to the ankle and foot?
Problem 23
In determining the age of a skeleton, all of the following pieces of information would be helpful except:
(a) The number of cranial sutures
(b) The size and roughness of the markings of the bones
(c) The presence or absence of fontanelles
(d) The presence or absence of epiphyseal cartilages
(e) The types of minerals deposited in the bones
Problem 24
Why would a person suffering from osteoporosis be more likely to suffer a hip fracture than a broken shoulder?
Problem 25
While fireman Fred is fighting a fire in a building, part of the ceiling collapses, and a beam strikes him on his left shoulder. He is rescued, but has a great deal of pain in his shoulder. He cannot move his arm properly, especially in the anterior direction. His clavicle is not broken, and his humerus is intact. What is the probable nature of Fred’s injury?
Problem 26
Investigators find the pelvis of a human and are able to identify the sex, the relative age, and some physical characteristics of the person. How is this possible from only the pelvis?
