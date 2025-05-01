Absolute Value Represents the distance from zero, always non-negative, regardless of the sign of the original number or expression.

Distance A measure of how far a value or expression is from zero, never negative, used in absolute value equations.

Solution Set A collection of values that satisfy an equation, often shown inside curly brackets for absolute value equations.

Expression A mathematical phrase inside absolute value symbols, which can include variables, constants, or both.

Variable A symbol, often x, representing an unknown value in equations, including those with absolute value.

Constant A fixed value, such as a number, appearing in equations or expressions, often used to isolate terms.