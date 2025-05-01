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Absolute Value Represents the distance from zero, always non-negative, regardless of the sign of the original number or expression. Distance A measure of how far a value or expression is from zero, never negative, used in absolute value equations. Solution Set A collection of values that satisfy an equation, often shown inside curly brackets for absolute value equations. Expression A mathematical phrase inside absolute value symbols, which can include variables, constants, or both. Variable A symbol, often x, representing an unknown value in equations, including those with absolute value. Constant A fixed value, such as a number, appearing in equations or expressions, often used to isolate terms. Equation A mathematical statement showing equality between two expressions, sometimes involving absolute value. Curly Brackets Symbols used to enclose the solution set for absolute value equations, indicating all valid solutions. Linear Equation An equation where the highest power of the variable is one, often solved after removing absolute value symbols. Coefficient A number multiplying a variable in an expression, important when solving equations after isolating absolute value. Isolating The process of arranging an equation so the absolute value expression stands alone on one side. False Statement An equation that cannot be true, such as when absolute value equals a negative number, resulting in no solution. Parentheses Symbols used to group expressions, especially when applying negatives to entire expressions in absolute value equations. Negative Number A value less than zero, which cannot be the result of an absolute value expression. Positive Number A value greater than zero, which allows absolute value equations to have two distinct solutions.
Absolute Value Equations definitions
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