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What does the absolute value of a number represent? The absolute value represents the distance of a number from zero, which is always non-negative. How do you solve an equation of the form |x| = a when a is positive? Rewrite it as two equations: x = a and x = -a, then solve both for x. What is the solution to |x| = 2? The solutions are x = 2 and x = -2. What is the first step when solving an absolute value equation? Isolate the absolute value expression on one side of the equation. How do you solve |x + 1| = 2? Set x + 1 = 2 and x + 1 = -2, then solve to get x = 1 and x = -3. What do you do if the absolute value equation is not isolated, such as |x + 1| + 3 = 5? Subtract 3 from both sides to isolate the absolute value, resulting in |x + 1| = 2. What happens when you solve |x| = 0? Set x = 0, so the only solution is x = 0. Why does |x| = -2 have no solution? Absolute value cannot be negative, so there are no values of x that satisfy the equation. How many solutions does |x| = a have when a is negative? There are no solutions because absolute value cannot be negative. What is the general rule for solving |expression| = a? Rewrite as two equations: expression = a and expression = -a, then solve both. How do you solve an equation with two absolute values, like |x + 1| = |2x - 4|? Rewrite as two equations: x + 1 = 2x - 4 and x + 1 = -(2x - 4), then solve both. What are the two equations formed from |x| = |y|? The equations are x = y and x = -y. What is the solution set for |x + 1| = |2x - 4|? The solutions are x = 5 and x = 1. What is the process for solving |x + 1| = |2x - 4| after forming the equations? Solve x + 1 = 2x - 4 and x + 1 = -(2x - 4) separately to find the values of x. Why must the absolute value be isolated before applying the solving rule? The rule only works when the absolute value is by itself, so isolating it ensures correct application.
Absolute Value Equations quiz
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