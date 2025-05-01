What does the absolute value of a number represent? The absolute value represents the distance of a number from zero, which is always non-negative.

How do you solve an equation of the form |x| = a when a is positive? Rewrite it as two equations: x = a and x = -a, then solve both for x.

What is the solution to |x| = 2? The solutions are x = 2 and x = -2.

What is the first step when solving an absolute value equation? Isolate the absolute value expression on one side of the equation.

How do you solve |x + 1| = 2? Set x + 1 = 2 and x + 1 = -2, then solve to get x = 1 and x = -3.

What do you do if the absolute value equation is not isolated, such as |x + 1| + 3 = 5? Subtract 3 from both sides to isolate the absolute value, resulting in |x + 1| = 2.