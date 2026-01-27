The absolute value of a number represents its distance from zero on the number line, regardless of direction. For example, the absolute value of 2 is 2, and the absolute value of -2 is also 2, since both are two units away from zero. This fundamental concept helps in solving absolute value equations, which may initially seem complex but can be simplified using this distance interpretation.

When solving an equation involving absolute value, such as \(|x| = 2\), the goal is to find all values of \(x\) whose distance from zero is 2. This means \(x\) can be either 2 or -2, since both satisfy the equation. Substituting these values back into the original equation confirms they are valid solutions. Thus, the solution set is \(\{2, -2\}\).

This example illustrates a general rule for absolute value equations: if \(|x| = a\) where \(a\) is a positive number, then \(x = a\) or \(x = -a\). This rule applies not only when the absolute value contains a single variable but also when it contains an expression. For instance, in the equation \(|x + 1| = 2\), the expression inside the absolute value, \(x + 1\), can equal 2 or -2. Solving these two linear equations separately, \(x + 1 = 2\) and \(x + 1 = -2\), yields \(x = 1\) and \(x = -3\) respectively. Both values satisfy the original equation, so the solution set is \(\{1, -3\}\).

It is important to isolate the absolute value expression on one side of the equation before applying this rule. For example, to solve \(|x + 1| + 3 = 5\), first subtract 3 from both sides to isolate the absolute value: \(|x + 1| = 2\). Then apply the rule to find the solutions as before.

In summary, solving absolute value equations involves isolating the absolute value expression and then rewriting the equation \(|expression| = a\) as two separate equations: \(expression = a\) and \(expression = -a\). Solving these linear equations provides all possible solutions. This method is effective when \(a\) is a positive number, and further considerations are needed when \(a\) is zero or negative.