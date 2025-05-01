Absolute Value Represents the distance from zero on the number line, always non-negative regardless of the sign of the input.

Inequality A mathematical statement comparing two values, indicating if one is less than, greater than, or equal to the other.

Compound Inequality A statement combining two inequalities, often joined by 'and' or 'or', to describe a range of possible values.

Interval Notation A concise way to express the set of solutions for an inequality, using brackets and parentheses to show inclusion or exclusion.

Bracket A symbol used in interval notation to indicate that an endpoint is included in the solution set.

Parenthesis A symbol in interval notation showing that an endpoint is not included in the solution set.