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Absolute Value Represents the distance from zero on the number line, always non-negative regardless of the sign of the input. Inequality A mathematical statement comparing two values, indicating if one is less than, greater than, or equal to the other. Compound Inequality A statement combining two inequalities, often joined by 'and' or 'or', to describe a range of possible values. Interval Notation A concise way to express the set of solutions for an inequality, using brackets and parentheses to show inclusion or exclusion. Bracket A symbol used in interval notation to indicate that an endpoint is included in the solution set. Parenthesis A symbol in interval notation showing that an endpoint is not included in the solution set. Closed Circle A graphical marker on a number line indicating that a specific value is included in the solution. Open Circle A graphical marker on a number line showing that a specific value is not included in the solution. Solution Set The collection of all values that satisfy a given inequality or equation. Special Case A scenario in absolute value inequalities where the comparison involves zero or a negative number, requiring unique solution rules. Three Part Inequality An expression with three segments, such as -a < x < a, used to describe values between two endpoints. Distance A measure of how far a number is from zero, always non-negative and central to absolute value concepts. All Real Numbers A solution set that includes every possible value on the number line, often resulting from certain absolute value inequalities. No Solution A situation where no value satisfies the given inequality, typically when absolute value is compared to a negative. Endpoint A boundary value in interval notation or on a graph, marking the limits of a solution set.
Absolute Value Inequalities definitions
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