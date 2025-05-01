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Absolute Value Inequalities definitions

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  • Absolute Value
    Represents the distance from zero on the number line, always non-negative regardless of the sign of the input.
  • Inequality
    A mathematical statement comparing two values, indicating if one is less than, greater than, or equal to the other.
  • Compound Inequality
    A statement combining two inequalities, often joined by 'and' or 'or', to describe a range of possible values.
  • Interval Notation
    A concise way to express the set of solutions for an inequality, using brackets and parentheses to show inclusion or exclusion.
  • Bracket
    A symbol used in interval notation to indicate that an endpoint is included in the solution set.
  • Parenthesis
    A symbol in interval notation showing that an endpoint is not included in the solution set.
  • Closed Circle
    A graphical marker on a number line indicating that a specific value is included in the solution.
  • Open Circle
    A graphical marker on a number line showing that a specific value is not included in the solution.
  • Solution Set
    The collection of all values that satisfy a given inequality or equation.
  • Special Case
    A scenario in absolute value inequalities where the comparison involves zero or a negative number, requiring unique solution rules.
  • Three Part Inequality
    An expression with three segments, such as -a < x < a, used to describe values between two endpoints.
  • Distance
    A measure of how far a number is from zero, always non-negative and central to absolute value concepts.
  • All Real Numbers
    A solution set that includes every possible value on the number line, often resulting from certain absolute value inequalities.
  • No Solution
    A situation where no value satisfies the given inequality, typically when absolute value is compared to a negative.
  • Endpoint
    A boundary value in interval notation or on a graph, marking the limits of a solution set.