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What is the first step when solving an absolute value inequality? The first step is to isolate the absolute value expression on one side of the inequality. How do you rewrite the inequality |x| < a without absolute values? You rewrite it as a compound inequality: -a < x < a. What does the inequality |x| > a become when rewritten without absolute values? It becomes two inequalities: x > a or x < -a. What does the solution set look like for |x| ≤ a? The solution is -a ≤ x ≤ a, a three-part compound inequality. What is the solution to |x| < 0? There is no solution, because absolute value cannot be negative. What is the solution to |x| ≤ 0? The only solution is x = 0. How do you solve |x + 1| + 3 ≤ 5? First, subtract 3 from both sides to get |x + 1| ≤ 2, then rewrite as -2 ≤ x + 1 ≤ 2 and solve for x. How do you express the solution to -3 ≤ x ≤ 1 in interval notation? It is written as [-3, 1] using brackets to include the endpoints. What is the solution to |x + 1| < -1? There is no solution, because absolute value cannot be less than a negative number. What is the solution to |x + 1| ≤ 0? x + 1 must equal 0, so x = -1. How do you solve |x + 1| + 3 ≥ 5? Subtract 3 from both sides to get |x + 1| ≥ 2, then rewrite as x + 1 ≥ 2 or x + 1 ≤ -2 and solve for x. How do you express the solution to x ≥ 1 or x ≤ -3 in interval notation? It is written as (-∞, -3] ∪ [1, ∞). What is the solution to |x + 1| ≥ -2? The solution is all real numbers, because absolute value is always greater than or equal to a negative number. When solving a three-part inequality, what must you do to all three sides? You must perform the same operation to all three sides to keep the inequality balanced. What special case occurs when the number on the other side of the absolute value inequality is negative? If the inequality is 'less than' a negative, there is no solution; if 'greater than or equal to' a negative, all real numbers are solutions.
Absolute Value Inequalities quiz
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