What is the first step when solving an absolute value inequality? The first step is to isolate the absolute value expression on one side of the inequality.

How do you rewrite the inequality |x| < a without absolute values? You rewrite it as a compound inequality: -a < x < a.

What does the inequality |x| > a become when rewritten without absolute values? It becomes two inequalities: x > a or x < -a.

What does the solution set look like for |x| ≤ a? The solution is -a ≤ x ≤ a, a three-part compound inequality.

What is the solution to |x| < 0? There is no solution, because absolute value cannot be negative.

What is the solution to |x| ≤ 0? The only solution is x = 0.