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Adding and Subtracting Polynomials definitions

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  • Polynomial
    An expression made up of terms that include variables raised to whole number exponents and coefficients.
  • Like Terms
    Parts of an expression with identical variables and exponents, allowing them to be combined.
  • Variable
    A symbol, often a letter, representing an unknown value in an algebraic expression.
  • Exponent
    A number indicating how many times a variable is multiplied by itself in a term.
  • Coefficient
    A numerical factor attached to a variable in a term of a polynomial.
  • Constant
    A term in a polynomial that contains no variables, only a fixed number.
  • Parentheses
    Grouping symbols used to organize terms and indicate the order of operations in expressions.
  • Standard Form
    A way of writing polynomials with terms ordered by decreasing exponent values.
  • Degree
    The highest exponent of the variable in a polynomial, indicating its complexity.
  • Vertical Alignment
    A method of organizing polynomials so like terms are stacked for easier addition or subtraction.
  • Sum
    The result of combining two or more polynomials by addition.
  • Difference
    The result of subtracting one polynomial from another, often requiring sign changes.
  • Negative Sign
    A symbol that, when distributed, reverses the sign of each term inside parentheses.
  • Expression
    A mathematical phrase containing numbers, variables, and operations but no equals sign.
  • Term
    A single part of a polynomial, consisting of a coefficient, variable, and exponent.