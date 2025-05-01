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Polynomial An expression made up of terms that include variables raised to whole number exponents and coefficients. Like Terms Parts of an expression with identical variables and exponents, allowing them to be combined. Variable A symbol, often a letter, representing an unknown value in an algebraic expression. Exponent A number indicating how many times a variable is multiplied by itself in a term. Coefficient A numerical factor attached to a variable in a term of a polynomial. Constant A term in a polynomial that contains no variables, only a fixed number. Parentheses Grouping symbols used to organize terms and indicate the order of operations in expressions. Standard Form A way of writing polynomials with terms ordered by decreasing exponent values. Degree The highest exponent of the variable in a polynomial, indicating its complexity. Vertical Alignment A method of organizing polynomials so like terms are stacked for easier addition or subtraction. Sum The result of combining two or more polynomials by addition. Difference The result of subtracting one polynomial from another, often requiring sign changes. Negative Sign A symbol that, when distributed, reverses the sign of each term inside parentheses. Expression A mathematical phrase containing numbers, variables, and operations but no equals sign. Term A single part of a polynomial, consisting of a coefficient, variable, and exponent.
Adding and Subtracting Polynomials definitions
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