Polynomial An expression made up of terms that include variables raised to whole number exponents and coefficients.

Like Terms Parts of an expression with identical variables and exponents, allowing them to be combined.

Variable A symbol, often a letter, representing an unknown value in an algebraic expression.

Exponent A number indicating how many times a variable is multiplied by itself in a term.

Coefficient A numerical factor attached to a variable in a term of a polynomial.

Constant A term in a polynomial that contains no variables, only a fixed number.