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What are like terms in polynomials? Like terms are terms that have the same variables raised to the same exponents. When adding polynomials, what happens to the signs of the terms inside parentheses? The signs of the terms inside parentheses do not change when adding polynomials. What must you do before subtracting one polynomial from another? You must distribute the negative sign to every term inside the parentheses before combining like terms. Why is it helpful to align polynomials vertically when adding or subtracting? Aligning polynomials vertically by like terms makes it easier to combine them correctly. How do you combine 5x² and -3x²? You add the coefficients to get 2x² because they are like terms. What is the result of adding 3x and 2x? The result is 5x because both terms have the same variable and exponent. What happens to the sign of each term when you subtract (5x + 10) from another polynomial? Each term inside the parentheses changes sign, so 5x becomes -5x and 10 becomes -10. What is the sum of 5x² + 2x + 3 and x² + 7x + 8? The sum is 6x² + 9x + 11 after combining like terms. What is the difference between x² - 2x + 4 and (5x + 10)? The difference is x² - 7x - 6 after distributing the negative and combining like terms. Why can't you combine 3x² and x? You can't combine them because they have different exponents. What is the first step when subtracting polynomials with parentheses? The first step is to distribute the negative sign to all terms inside the parentheses. How do you combine constants when adding or subtracting polynomials? You add or subtract the constants directly, just like regular numbers. What is the result of combining -2x and -5x? The result is -7x because you add the coefficients of like terms. What does it mean to write a polynomial in standard form? It means to write the terms in order from highest to lowest degree. What should you always check before combining terms in polynomials? You should check that the terms have the same variable and exponent.
Adding and Subtracting Polynomials quiz
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