Skip to main content
Back

Adding and Subtracting Polynomials quiz

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • What are like terms in polynomials?
    Like terms are terms that have the same variables raised to the same exponents.
  • When adding polynomials, what happens to the signs of the terms inside parentheses?
    The signs of the terms inside parentheses do not change when adding polynomials.
  • What must you do before subtracting one polynomial from another?
    You must distribute the negative sign to every term inside the parentheses before combining like terms.
  • Why is it helpful to align polynomials vertically when adding or subtracting?
    Aligning polynomials vertically by like terms makes it easier to combine them correctly.
  • How do you combine 5x² and -3x²?
    You add the coefficients to get 2x² because they are like terms.
  • What is the result of adding 3x and 2x?
    The result is 5x because both terms have the same variable and exponent.
  • What happens to the sign of each term when you subtract (5x + 10) from another polynomial?
    Each term inside the parentheses changes sign, so 5x becomes -5x and 10 becomes -10.
  • What is the sum of 5x² + 2x + 3 and x² + 7x + 8?
    The sum is 6x² + 9x + 11 after combining like terms.
  • What is the difference between x² - 2x + 4 and (5x + 10)?
    The difference is x² - 7x - 6 after distributing the negative and combining like terms.
  • Why can't you combine 3x² and x?
    You can't combine them because they have different exponents.
  • What is the first step when subtracting polynomials with parentheses?
    The first step is to distribute the negative sign to all terms inside the parentheses.
  • How do you combine constants when adding or subtracting polynomials?
    You add or subtract the constants directly, just like regular numbers.
  • What is the result of combining -2x and -5x?
    The result is -7x because you add the coefficients of like terms.
  • What does it mean to write a polynomial in standard form?
    It means to write the terms in order from highest to lowest degree.
  • What should you always check before combining terms in polynomials?
    You should check that the terms have the same variable and exponent.