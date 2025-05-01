What are like terms in polynomials? Like terms are terms that have the same variables raised to the same exponents.

When adding polynomials, what happens to the signs of the terms inside parentheses? The signs of the terms inside parentheses do not change when adding polynomials.

What must you do before subtracting one polynomial from another? You must distribute the negative sign to every term inside the parentheses before combining like terms.

Why is it helpful to align polynomials vertically when adding or subtracting? Aligning polynomials vertically by like terms makes it easier to combine them correctly.

How do you combine 5x² and -3x²? You add the coefficients to get 2x² because they are like terms.

What is the result of adding 3x and 2x? The result is 5x because both terms have the same variable and exponent.